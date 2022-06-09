Heading 3
Virat Kohli’s quotes for Anushka Sharma
Pinkvilla Desk
JUNE 09, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Virat Kohli Instagram
“Ever since the lady has come into my life, she's taught me a lot of things. I've learnt a lot, become more sensible in the last 4 years all because of her.”
On learning new things
Image: Virat Kohli Instagram
“She's taught me how to be more patient and taught me how to utilise the position you are in to the fullest.”
On being patient
Image: Virat Kohli Instagram
"Every day is a valentine day if you want it to be. You make every day seem like one for me," wrote Virat on a mushy Instagram post for Anushka, on Valentine’s Day
On Valentine’s Day
Image: Virat Kohli Instagram
“In reality there is only love and nothing else. And when God blesses you with the person who makes you realise that everyday, you have just one feeling, gratitude.”
Being grateful for Anushka
Image: Virat Kohli Instagram
“And we got along so well. We were talking about real things, we were talking about things that a lot of people don’t connect with.”
On connecting with Anushka
Image: Virat Kohli Instagram
“Thank god you were born. I don’t know what I would do without you. You’re truly beautiful inside out.”
‘Beautiful inside out’
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
“4 years of being married to the most honest, loving, brave woman and the one who inspired me to stand by the right thing even when the whole world could be against you.”
Standing for right thing
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
“You complete me in every way, I’ll always love you with all that I have and more.”
On completing him
“With you by my side, I am at home anywhere.”
Being Virat’s home
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
“You my love bring light into this world. And you light up my world everyday. I love you.”
Bringer of love & light
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Inside Salman Khan's Panvel farmhouse