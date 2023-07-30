Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Entertainment
JULY 30, 2023
Virat-Sachin: Indian car brand ambassadors
The famous cricketer is the brand ambassador for BMW India and Fiat Palio
Sachin Tendulkar
Image: Sachin Tendulkar's Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan was signed as the brand ambassador for Hyundai Santro upon its launch
Image: Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan
Maruti Versa, which was launched in 2001 was endorsed by Amitabh Bachchan and his son
Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan
Image: Abhishek Bachchan's Instagram
Aamir Khan endorsed Toyota Innova, one of Toyota's top models in India
Aamir Khan
Image: Aamir Khan Productions on Instagram
Virat Kohli
Image: Virat Kohli's Instagram
The former captain of the Indian cricket team has been the brand ambassador for Audi India since 2015
Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram
Ranbir Kapoor
The actor is the brand ambassador for Renault India
Ranveer Singh is the brand ambassador of Maruti's Nexa lineup
Ranveer Singh
Image: Ranveer Singh's Instagram
Maruti signed Madhavan as a brand ambassador for the third-generation Maruti Wagon R
R Madhavan
Image: R Madhavan's Instagram
John Abraham
Image: John Abraham's Instagram
John Abraham is the brand ambassador for Nissan
Image: Suniel Shetty's Instagram
Ford signed Suniel Shetty as the brand ambassador for its popular SUV in 2009
Suniel Shetty
