Heading 3

 Nanditha Gururaj

Entertainment

JULY 30, 2023

Virat-Sachin: Indian car brand ambassadors

The famous cricketer is the brand ambassador for BMW India and Fiat Palio

Sachin Tendulkar

Image: Sachin Tendulkar's Instagram 

Shah Rukh Khan was signed as the brand ambassador for Hyundai Santro upon its launch

Image:  Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan

Maruti Versa, which was launched in 2001 was endorsed by Amitabh Bachchan and his son

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan

Image: Abhishek Bachchan's Instagram

Aamir Khan endorsed Toyota Innova, one of Toyota's top models in India

Aamir Khan

Image: Aamir Khan Productions on Instagram 

Virat Kohli

Image: Virat Kohli's Instagram

The former captain of the Indian cricket team has been the brand ambassador for Audi India since 2015

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram 

Ranbir Kapoor

The actor is the brand ambassador for Renault India

Ranveer Singh is the brand ambassador of Maruti's Nexa lineup

Ranveer Singh

Image: Ranveer Singh's Instagram

Maruti signed Madhavan as a brand ambassador for the third-generation Maruti Wagon R

R Madhavan 

Image: R Madhavan's Instagram

John Abraham

Image: John Abraham's Instagram

John Abraham is the brand ambassador for Nissan

Image: Suniel Shetty's Instagram

Ford signed Suniel Shetty as the brand ambassador for its popular SUV in 2009

Suniel Shetty

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here