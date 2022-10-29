Heading 3
Virtual tour of Alia Bhatt’s Juhu abode
Akriti Anand
OCT 28, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Shaheen Bhatt Instagram
Writers' Room
Alia’s Juhu home is European-themed with textured walls, classy and elegant decor accents.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Reading Corner
The actress shared a picture in which she gave a glimpse of her reading corner in the house.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Drawing room
The actress is seen doing yoga in her drawing room. It is full of light and her cat is also visible in the video.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
London vibes
The actress’ house décor has a London vibe to it that reflects through its walls.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Selfie
The actress loves to share selfies on her social media handle. And she also has a dedicated corner for that.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Bedroom
Alia’s bedroom is painted in white and comes with a huge bed. It also has a classy dressing table.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Balcony
Alia Bhatt’s balcony is nature's paradise. It is filled with plants and natural light makes it more beautiful.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Dressing room
Her dressing room is also aesthetically designed with couches, tables and chairs.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Kitchen
Her modular kitchen has white walls and green cabinets.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Sunlight space
The actress loves to take sun-kissed pictures at her place.