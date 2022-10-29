Heading 3

Virtual tour of Alia Bhatt’s Juhu abode

Akriti Anand

OCT 28, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Shaheen Bhatt Instagram

Writers' Room

Alia’s Juhu home is European-themed with textured walls, classy and elegant decor accents.

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Reading Corner

The actress shared a picture in which she gave a glimpse of her reading corner in the house.

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Drawing room

The actress is seen doing yoga in her drawing room. It is full of light and her cat is also visible in the video.

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

London vibes

The actress’ house décor has a London vibe to it that reflects through its walls.

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Selfie

The actress loves to share selfies on her social media handle. And she also has a dedicated corner for that.

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Bedroom

Alia’s bedroom is painted in white and comes with a huge bed. It also has a classy dressing table.

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Balcony

Alia Bhatt’s balcony is nature's paradise. It is filled with plants and natural light makes it more beautiful.

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Dressing room

Her dressing room is also aesthetically designed with couches, tables and chairs.

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Kitchen

Her modular kitchen has white walls and green cabinets.

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Sunlight space

The actress loves to take sun-kissed pictures at her place.

