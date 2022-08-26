Heading 3
VMAs 2022:
Things to know
Surabhi Redkar
AUGUST 26, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
The Video Music Awards 2022 are all set to be held on August 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
Venue
Image: Getty Images
Jack Harlow, Harry Styles and Doja Cat are tied for the most 2022 VMAs nominations with eight nods, Drake, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X have seven nods each
Nominees
Image: Getty Images
This year's performers include Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Lizzo, Panic! at the Disco and the Red Hot Chili Peppers among others
Performances
Image: Getty Images
The Video Music Awards 2022 ceremony will be hosted by three amazing artists, LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj, and Jack Harlow
Hosts
Image: Getty Images
BTS is competing in fourt categories including Group of the Year with BLACKPINK, City Girls, Foo Fighters, Imagine Dragons, Måneskin, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Silk Sonic
BTS
Image: Getty Images
Not only is BLACKPINK nominated at the VMAs this year, the group will also be performing at the ceremony and fans have been excited for the same
BLACKPINK
Image: Getty Images
Johnny Depp is expected to make a surprise appearance at the ceremony and will apparently arrive as the VMAs mascot, the Moonman at the awards
Johnny Depp
Image: Getty Images
BTS's Jungkook makes history as he became the first Korean soloist in history to be nominated at the VMAs for solo collaboration single Left And Right with Charlie Puth
Jungkook
Image: Getty Images
Comedy duo Cheech and Chong will present Los Angeles's Rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers with the Global Icon Award
Global Icon Award
Image: Getty Images
Apart from being the host, Nicki Minaj is also the recipient of the Video Vanguard Award at the MTV VMAs this year
Video Vanguard Award
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Andrew Garfield's best red carpet style