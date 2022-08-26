Heading 3

VMAs 2022:
 Things to know

Surabhi Redkar

AUGUST 26, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

The Video Music Awards 2022 are all set to be held on August 28 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Venue

Image: Getty Images

Jack Harlow, Harry Styles and Doja Cat are tied for the most 2022 VMAs nominations with eight nods, Drake, Kendrick Lamar and Lil Nas X have seven nods each

Nominees

Image: Getty Images

This year's performers include Bad Bunny, BLACKPINK, Lizzo, Panic! at the Disco and the Red Hot Chili Peppers among others

Performances

Image: Getty Images

The Video Music Awards 2022 ceremony will be hosted by three amazing artists, LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj, and Jack Harlow

Hosts

Image: Getty Images

BTS is competing in fourt categories including Group of the Year with BLACKPINK, City Girls, Foo Fighters, Imagine Dragons, Måneskin, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Silk Sonic

BTS 

Image: Getty Images

Not only is BLACKPINK nominated at the VMAs this year, the group will also be performing at the ceremony and fans have been excited for the same

BLACKPINK

Image: Getty Images

Johnny Depp is expected to make a surprise appearance at the ceremony and will apparently arrive as the VMAs mascot, the Moonman at the awards

Johnny Depp 

Image: Getty Images

BTS's Jungkook makes history as he became the first Korean soloist in history to be nominated at the VMAs for solo collaboration single Left And Right with Charlie Puth

Jungkook

Image: Getty Images

Comedy duo Cheech and Chong will present  Los Angeles's Rock band Red Hot Chili Peppers with the Global Icon Award

Global Icon Award

Image: Getty Images

Apart from being the host, Nicki Minaj is also the recipient of the Video Vanguard Award at the MTV VMAs this year

Video Vanguard Award

