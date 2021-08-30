Voices with everlasting charm
AUGUST 30, 2021
Lata Mangeshkar, popularly known as the 'Nightingale of India,' is one of India's most talented vocalists. She has a career spanning over 7 decades with approximately 25000+ songs on record
‘The Mozart of Madras’ A.R. Rahman is a legendary musician-singer. In the year 2009, A.R. Rahman achieved success by becoming the first-ever Indian to win two Oscars
Shreya Ghoshal is one vocalist whose voice is a blessing. She has taken home four National Film Awards
Shankar Mahadevan is an award-winning musical composer, playback vocalist, and member of the composition group Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy
Asha Bhosle, known as the "Queen of Indipop," is a renowned vocalist. She has sung over 12000 songs in 20 different languages
Late SP Balasubrahmanyam is widely regarded as one of the best singers of all time. He has given Indian cinema one of its most memorable melodies
Sonu Nigam is one of the most versatile vocalists in Indian cinema. He has lent his voice to approximately 2000 songs in ten different languages
Kailash Kher made his Bollywood debut as a vocalist in 2003 with the song "Rabba Ishq Na Hove." Since then, he has given many hits
Alka Yagnik is a celebrated Indian vocalist with a career spanning four decades. She has two National Film Awards under her belt
Shaan made his Bollywood singing debut at the age of 17. He has sung many timeless and unforgettable melodies
For more updates on Bollywood, Follow Pinkvilla