Pujya Doss

January 25, 2024

Entertainment

Walking Green Flag male K-drama characters

The perfect boss turned romantic partner. Park Seo Joon's charm and charisma make him the ultimate 'Green Flag' boyfriend

Image: SBS

Park Seo-Joon in What's Wrong with Secretary Kim

A brilliant prosecutor with a heart of gold. Ji Chang-Wook's portrayal adds a touch of humor and warmth to this legal romance

Image: tvN

Ji Chang-Wook in Suspicious Partner

The sweet and endearing prince. Kim Seon-ho's character steals hearts with his genuine and lovable nature

Image: KBS2

Kim Seon-ho in 100 Days My Prince

Park Bo-gum's character exudes sophistication and romance in this captivating love story as a young and free-spirited man

Park Bo-gum in Encounter

Image: tvN

The supportive athlete and boyfriend. Nam Joo-hyuk's role is a perfect blend of encouragement and heartwarming gestures

Nam Joo-hyuk in Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo

Image: KBS2

Lee Jong-suk in While You Were Sleeping

Image: JTBC

The empathetic prosecutor with a compelling personality. Lee Jong-suk brings depth and emotion to this fantasy romance

Jung Hae-in in Something in the Rain

Image: tvN

A mature and understanding boyfriend. Jung Hae-in's portrayal captures the essence of a reliable partner in this heartfelt drama

The lovable high school student and CEO. Seo In-guk's dual role adds a unique twist to this romantic comedy

Seo In-guk in High School King of Savvy

Image: SBS

The charismatic and timeless Joseon-era character. Lee Min-ho's portrayal adds a touch of fantasy and romance to this captivating drama

Lee Min-ho in The Legend of the Blue Sea

Image: tvN

The compassionate and understanding hotelier. Yeo Jin-goo's character brings a mix of mystery and romance to this visually stunning supernatural drama

Yeo Jin-goo in Hotel Del Luna

Image: tvN

