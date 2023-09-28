Heading 3

Was Govinda 1st choice for Aligarh?

Hansal Mehta is considered one of the critically acclaimed Indian filmmakers who has carved a separate fan base for his realism in cinema over time

The filmmaker has won many accolades in his career that also include the National film awards for his 2012 directorial, Shahid

Mehta's Aligarh was one of those films which garnered him immense praise and began the talks about the lives of LGBTQ 

The movie stars Manoj Bajpayee as Professor Siras and Rajkumar Rao as a young journalist in the lead roles

In an interview with The Lallantop, Hansal Mehta revealed that he wanted to cast Govinda as the main lead in his critically acclaimed film, Aligarh 

While revealing about the same, Hansal said, "When I sat with casting director Mukesh Chhabra for Aligarh, I told him, ‘Yaar, let’s talk to Govinda.’ He told me let’s see. I don’t know what happened but that casting didn’t happen"

Further, the director mentioned that when he writes a story he keeps an actor in mind, and if in case the actor rejects his film, he has to leave the story completely or recalibrate it and make it years later

Talking about the same, the director said it was Mukesh Chhabra who had suggested him to take Manoj Bajpayee after facing rejection from Govinda 

Aligarh tells the story of the life of Dr. Shrinivas Ramchandra Siras. He is a professor at Aligarh University 

Hansal Mehta's latest releases were Scoop on Netflix and Scam 2003 on Sony Liv. The filmmaker is next directing Kareena Kapoor Khan in a thriller drama, The Buckingham Murders 

