Watch these if you loved Semantic Error
Happy Ending Romance
A South Korean BL series that follows a complicated love triangle, with a strong lead who will give up everything they have to just help the other stand tall, the series will make swoon and smile
A Shoulder To Cry On is an emotional BL series following a teen romance between two high school students who move from enemies to lovers
A Shoulder To Cry On
Our Dating Sim is a truly sensational drama that follows two erstwhile high school mates who meet again in the future and this time around, sparks fly on both sides
Our Dating Sim
The Eighth Sense follows the romantic dalliance between two university students, a small-town boy, and the college heartthrob, a must-watch due to its emotional and profound storyline
The Eighth Sense
Love Class 2 is a sweet and romantic BL K-drama with three couples, with three different backstories, these couples navigate love and intimacy on campus in this appealing drama
Love Class 2
Love Mate is a workplace romance between two people who are exact opposites of each other, one is a hopeless romantic and one a disillusioned lover, but they still get pulled to each other
Love Mate
If you love animals and BL K-dramas this is for you, a pet owner who lost his cat and dog come back to him as humans, after reconciliation this time there is more to their relationship
Choco Milk Shake
A landlord who has to live with a playboy who does not follow rules, and finds that at work his irritable roommate is his new boss which leads to fun and romantic happenings between the two
Roommates of Poongduck 304
A refreshing romantic BL Korean series, where video games and reality merge itself and within blooms love, a perfect charming watch
Love For Love’s Sake
The Director Who Buys Me Dinner is a just watch with its fantasy twist in a Korean BL, an office romance where a company director wants to date his assistant or else there will be dire consequences
The Director Who Buys Me Dinner
