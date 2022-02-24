Entertainment

Akshat Sundrani

Feb 24, 2022

Water Babies of Bollywood

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is synonymous with water babies, and this mermaid picture of her is proof of that

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Bipasha Basu's affinity for beaches can be seen by her social media. She enjoys being in and around the water and takes exotic vacations on a frequent basis

Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram

Bipasha Basu

Sara Ali Khan enjoys being in the azure seas. She frequently posts photos of beautiful oceans in the backdrop of her vacations. Her stunning photographs are a treat to behold

Sara Ali khan

Video: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

The Desi girl's throwback photos reveal her affinity for beaches over mountains and she never fails to raise the temperature with her beach photos

Priyanka Chopra

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor is a big water baby who frequently travels to the Maldives to experience heaven on earth. She is seen here enjoying a dip in the pool

Janhvi Kapoor

Video: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Ananya Panday has a thing for beaches and this video from the Maldives surely justifies that

Ananya Panday

Video: Ananya Panday Instagram

The Ishaqzaade actress loves to embrace the tranquillity and calmness of water bodies. Here is a breathtaking picture from her Maldive getaway

Parineeti Chopra

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Pooja Hegde is an absolute beach bum and her social media pictures give major travel goals

Pooja Hegde

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

