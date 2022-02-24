Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
Feb 24, 2022
Water Babies of Bollywood
Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt is synonymous with water babies, and this mermaid picture of her is proof of that
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Bipasha Basu's affinity for beaches can be seen by her social media. She enjoys being in and around the water and takes exotic vacations on a frequent basis
Image: Bipasha Basu Instagram
Bipasha Basu
Sara Ali Khan enjoys being in the azure seas. She frequently posts photos of beautiful oceans in the backdrop of her vacations. Her stunning photographs are a treat to behold
Sara Ali khan
Video: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
The Desi girl's throwback photos reveal her affinity for beaches over mountains and she never fails to raise the temperature with her beach photos
Priyanka Chopra
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Janhvi Kapoor is a big water baby who frequently travels to the Maldives to experience heaven on earth. She is seen here enjoying a dip in the pool
Janhvi Kapoor
Video: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Ananya Panday has a thing for beaches and this video from the Maldives surely justifies that
Ananya Panday
Video: Ananya Panday Instagram
The Ishaqzaade actress loves to embrace the tranquillity and calmness of water bodies. Here is a breathtaking picture from her Maldive getaway
Parineeti Chopra
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Pooja Hegde is an absolute beach bum and her social media pictures give major travel goals
Pooja Hegde
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
