JAN 04, 2023
Water Baby Shriya Saran
Image: Shriya Saran Instagram
Shriya Saran is one of the few actresses who don’t not shy away from sharing all the aspects of her life with the fans
Making memories
Image: Shriya Saran Instagram
When we go through her Instagram feed Shriya Saran, we find that the diva has a special fondness for water
Instagram diaries!
Image: Shriya Saran Instagram
For her birthday last year in 2022, the actress went to Maldives with her husband and little munchkins
Birthday diaries!
Image: Shriya Saran Instagram
Back in May 2022, the stunner shared a couple of fun-filled photos with her little bundle of joy in water
Love laughter and happiness
Image: Shriya Saran Instagram
Here is another picture of the actress from her day out with her daughter Radha
The fun continues!
Image: Shriya Saran Instagram
Shriya Saran flew off to Goa in May 2022, and here is a picture of her chilling by the beach
Goa Diaries!
Shriya Saran created some fond memories with little Radha during her trip to Goa
Image: Shriya Saran Instagram
Image: Shriya Saran Instagram
Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev spend some quality time with their baby girl in the pool
Pool Time!
Image: Shriya Saran Instagram
The Gayatri star is enjoying some 'we time' with her Russian hubby Andrei Koscheev in what looks like a hot tub
Couple goals!
Image: Shriya Saran Instagram
Take a look at this photograph of the star blissfully happy as she enjoys the water
Bliss!
