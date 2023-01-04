JAN 04, 2023

Heading 3

Water Baby Shriya Saran

Image: Shriya Saran Instagram

Shriya Saran is one of the few actresses who don’t not shy away from sharing all the aspects of her life with the fans

Making memories

Image: Shriya Saran Instagram

When we go through her Instagram feed Shriya Saran, we find that the diva has a special fondness for water

Instagram diaries!

Image: Shriya Saran Instagram

For her birthday last year in 2022, the actress went to Maldives with her husband and little munchkins

Birthday diaries!

Image: Shriya Saran Instagram

Back in May 2022, the stunner shared a couple of fun-filled photos with her little bundle of joy in water

Love laughter and happiness

Image: Shriya Saran Instagram

Here is another picture of the actress from her day out with her daughter Radha

The fun continues!

Image: Shriya Saran Instagram

Shriya Saran flew off to Goa in May 2022, and here is a picture of her chilling by the beach

Goa Diaries!

Shriya Saran created some fond memories with little Radha during her trip to Goa

Image: Shriya Saran Instagram

Image: Shriya Saran Instagram

Shriya Saran and Andrei Koscheev spend some quality time with their baby girl in the pool

Pool Time!

Image: Shriya Saran Instagram

The Gayatri star is enjoying some 'we time' with her Russian hubby Andrei Koscheev in what looks like a hot tub

Couple goals!

Image: Shriya Saran Instagram

Take a look at this photograph of the star blissfully happy as she enjoys the water

Bliss!

