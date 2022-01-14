Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
AUTHOR
Jan 14, 2022
Web series to look forward to in 2022
Asur 2
The Arshad Warsi starrer ‘Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side’ received widespread praise for its gripping story and performances
Image: IMDb
The series concluded with space for season 2, which is expected to release in 2022
Image: Arshad Warsi Instagram
Scam 2003
The Hansal Mehta directorial ‘Scam 1992’ starred Pratik Gandhi in the lead role and was a massive success
Image: Hansal Mehta Instagram
The second season will be released very soon, as the makers have already announced
Image: IMDb
Made In Heaven
The first instalment of ‘Made in Heaven’ was a big success and was well received by the audience
Image: IMDb
The makers announced the making of the second season last year and it is slated to release this year
Image: IMDb
The first season of ‘Delhi Crime' garnered a lot of appreciation for bringing people's eyes to the grim truth
Delhi Crime Season 2
Image: IMDb
Season 2 is set to launch this year and it is based on the Nithari serial murder case
Image: IMDb
The Manoj Bajpayee starrer has successfully marked the end of its two seasons
The Family Man Season 3
Image: IMDb
The series is set to return for a third season by the end of 2022
Image: IMDb
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Remarkable choreographies of Farah Khan