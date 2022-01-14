Entertainment

Web series to look forward to in 2022

Asur 2

The Arshad Warsi starrer ‘Asur: Welcome to Your Dark Side’ received widespread praise for its gripping story and performances

The series concluded with space for season 2, which is expected to release in 2022

Scam 2003

The Hansal Mehta directorial ‘Scam 1992’ starred Pratik Gandhi in the lead role and was a massive success

The second season will be released very soon, as the makers have already announced

Made In Heaven

The first instalment of ‘Made in Heaven’ was a big success and was well received by the audience

The makers announced the making of the second season last year and it is slated to release this year

The first season of ‘Delhi Crime' garnered a lot of appreciation for bringing people's eyes to the grim truth

Delhi Crime Season 2

Season 2 is set to launch this year and it is based on the Nithari serial murder case

The Manoj Bajpayee starrer has successfully marked the end of its two seasons

The Family Man Season 3

The series is set to return for a third season by the end of 2022

