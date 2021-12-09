Web series with strong female characters

Delhi Crime

In the Richie Mehta series, formidable female roles were played by DCP Vartika Chaturvedi and Neeti

(Source- IMDb)

A Suitable Boy

Lata's role, performed by Tanya Maniktala, stands out as an inspiration to many young women today

(Source- IMDb)

Aarya

Sushmita Sen's portrayal, Aarya Sareen, marked her comeback and portrayed her as a strong female protagonist

(Source- IMDb)

 Made in Heaven

Tara Khanna, played by Sobhita Dhulipala, was a powerful character, and the series received a lot of praise

(Source- IMDb)

Sacred Games

Radhika Apte's portrayal in the series as Anjali Mathur, demonstrated a strong female character

(Source- IMDb)

The Family Man

The series produced and directed by Raj & DK showed Raji and Suchi as the strong leads

(Source- IMDb)

Mirzapur

Rasika Dugal, who played Beena Tripathi in the series, had limited screen time, but she made an impression

(Source- IMDb)

Neena Gupta's portrayal of Manju Devi in the series captivated viewers with her exceptional acting skills

Panchayat

(Source- IMDb)

