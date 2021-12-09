Web series with strong female characters
DEC 9, 2021
Delhi Crime
In the Richie Mehta series, formidable female roles were played by DCP Vartika Chaturvedi and Neeti
A Suitable Boy
Lata's role, performed by Tanya Maniktala, stands out as an inspiration to many young women today
Aarya
Sushmita Sen's portrayal, Aarya Sareen, marked her comeback and portrayed her as a strong female protagonist
Made in Heaven
Tara Khanna, played by Sobhita Dhulipala, was a powerful character, and the series received a lot of praise
Sacred Games
Radhika Apte's portrayal in the series as Anjali Mathur, demonstrated a strong female character
The Family Man
The series produced and directed by Raj & DK showed Raji and Suchi as the strong leads
Mirzapur
Rasika Dugal, who played Beena Tripathi in the series, had limited screen time, but she made an impression
Neena Gupta's portrayal of Manju Devi in the series captivated viewers with her exceptional acting skills
Panchayat
