Webtoon-based
K-dramas in 2022

Vedangi Joshi

jan 16, 2023

Entertainment 

Image Credit: MBC

Tomorrow 

It is about a man who searching for a job and suddenly meets a group of grim reapers who are on a secret mission 

It is one of the best webtoon-based dramas starring Kim Go Eun, Park Jinyoung, Ahn Bo Hyun, and Lee Yoo Bi 

Yumi's Cells 2

Image Credit: TVING

Image Credit: SBS

It’s a story of a prosecutor who dies but gets the chance to come back to life and reveal the truth behind his death

Again My Life

Image Credit: WATCHA

The campus love story of a Computer science major who works with an artist with totally different personality from his 

Semantic Error 

Image Credit: SBS

It is the love story of a girl who goes on a blind date in place of her friend and her date turns out to be her boss 

Business Proposal

Image Credit: Netflix

All of Us Are Dead

Students get trapped in a school which is full of zombies and also have to save themself from this virus 

Starring Ji Chang Wook, Choi Sung Eun, and Hwang In Youp, it was the story of a magician and high school students seeking comfort

The Sound of Magic

Image Credit: Netflix

Image Credit : TVING

It is the story of a new doctor who opens a clinic in his 40s, facing multiple ups and downs

Dr. Park's Clinic 

Image Credit : TVING

Island 

A live-action, fantasy drama, it is the tale of a group of people from Jeju Island protecting the world from evil 

