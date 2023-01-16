Heading 3
Webtoon-based
K-dramas in 2022
Image Credit: MBC
Tomorrow
It is about a man who searching for a job and suddenly meets a group of grim reapers who are on a secret mission
It is one of the best webtoon-based dramas starring Kim Go Eun, Park Jinyoung, Ahn Bo Hyun, and Lee Yoo Bi
Yumi's Cells 2
Image Credit: TVING
Image Credit: SBS
It’s a story of a prosecutor who dies but gets the chance to come back to life and reveal the truth behind his death
Again My Life
Image Credit: WATCHA
The campus love story of a Computer science major who works with an artist with totally different personality from his
Semantic Error
Image Credit: SBS
It is the love story of a girl who goes on a blind date in place of her friend and her date turns out to be her boss
Business Proposal
Image Credit: Netflix
All of Us Are Dead
Students get trapped in a school which is full of zombies and also have to save themself from this virus
Starring Ji Chang Wook, Choi Sung Eun, and Hwang In Youp, it was the story of a magician and high school students seeking comfort
The Sound of Magic
Image Credit: Netflix
Image Credit : TVING
It is the story of a new doctor who opens a clinic in his 40s, facing multiple ups and downs
Dr. Park's Clinic
Image Credit : TVING
Island
A live-action, fantasy drama, it is the tale of a group of people from Jeju Island protecting the world from evil
