Webtoon-based K-dramas to check out in 2024

Pratyusha Dash

January 04 , 2024

Entertainment

The plot revolves around a group of innocent teenagers endowed with superpowers who find themselves in a confrontation with some of the world's most powerful governments

 Image: Disney+

Moving

A widow from the 19th-century Joseon era travels through time to the modern world. There, she enters into a contract marriage with a man resembling her deceased husband from Joseon

Image:  MBC 

The Story Of Park’s Marriage Contract

Ban Ji Eum, endowed with the ability to recall all her past lives, embarks on a journey to reunite with a lost love from her 18th life, a love story tragically cut short

Image: tvN

See You In My 19th Life

After losing his mother to a local gangster, police academy student Kim Ji Yong becomes a vigilante, seeking justice by eliminating criminals

Image: Disney+

Vigilante

An unexpected invasion by an alien race swiftly overpowers the South Korean military. In response, government implements a drastic measure, mandating senior high school students to join armed forces

Image: TVING

Duty After School

A student moves into a shared house with Lee Doo Na, an attractive idol who has retired early. Intrigued by Doo Na's mysterious life, the student becomes increasingly curious

Image:  Netflix 

Doona!

After facing hardships and committing suicide, a man is confronted by Death. Tasked with experiencing death repeatedly in 12 other lives, he aims for a chance at a new beginning. Part 2 is scheduled to air in 2024

 Image: TVING

Death’s Game

An unpredictable fantasy romance unfolds between a woman cursed to transform into a dog when kissed and the only person who can help her break the curse—a man who is afraid of dogs

Image:  MBC

A Good Day to Be a Dog

Two young boxers join forces with a benevolent moneylender to bring down a merciless loan shark who preys on the financially desperate

Image: Netflix

Bloodhounds

A compassionate nurse in psychiatry goes the extra mile to be a daily dose of sunshine for those under her care, overcoming challenges with kindness and warmth

Image: Netflix

Daily Dose Of Sunshine

An insecure office worker, troubled by her appearance, transforms into a masked internet personality by night. However, her life takes a turn for the worse as a chain of ill-fated events unfolds

Image: Netflix

Mask Girl

Gaetal, wearing a dog mask, carries out justice towards heinous criminals through polls called the killing vote, determining their fate based on public opinion

Image: SBS TV

The Killing Vote

Lembrary, a deity, wakes up in the body of singer Woo Yeon Woo. Now, he must navigate life as a K-pop idol after an incident during a broadcast lidfts Woo Yeon Woo's group to stardom

Image: tvN

The Heavenly Idol

The story of Han Yi Joo, seeking revenge through a contract marriage, and Seo Do Gook, who agrees to the contract marriage and welcomes her as his wife

Image:  MBN

Perfect Marriage Revenge

