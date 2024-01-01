The plot revolves around a group of innocent teenagers endowed with superpowers who find themselves in a confrontation with some of the world's most powerful governments
Image: Disney+
Moving
A widow from the 19th-century Joseon era travels through time to the modern world. There, she enters into a contract marriage with a man resembling her deceased husband from Joseon
Image: MBC
The Story Of Park’s Marriage Contract
Ban Ji Eum, endowed with the ability to recall all her past lives, embarks on a journey to reunite with a lost love from her 18th life, a love story tragically cut short
Image: tvN
See You In My 19th Life
After losing his mother to a local gangster, police academy student Kim Ji Yong becomes a vigilante, seeking justice by eliminating criminals
Image: Disney+
Vigilante
An unexpected invasion by an alien race swiftly overpowers the South Korean military. In response, government implements a drastic measure, mandating senior high school students to join armed forces
Image: TVING
Duty After School
A student moves into a shared house with Lee Doo Na, an attractive idol who has retired early. Intrigued by Doo Na's mysterious life, the student becomes increasingly curious
Image: Netflix
Doona!
After facing hardships and committing suicide, a man is confronted by Death. Tasked with experiencing death repeatedly in 12 other lives, he aims for a chance at a new beginning. Part 2 is scheduled to air in 2024
Image: TVING
Death’s Game
An unpredictable fantasy romance unfolds between a woman cursed to transform into a dog when kissed and the only person who can help her break the curse—a man who is afraid of dogs
Image: MBC
A Good Day to Be a Dog
Two young boxers join forces with a benevolent moneylender to bring down a merciless loan shark who preys on the financially desperate
Image: Netflix
Bloodhounds
A compassionate nurse in psychiatry goes the extra mile to be a daily dose of sunshine for those under her care, overcoming challenges with kindness and warmth
Image: Netflix
Daily Dose Of Sunshine
An insecure office worker, troubled by her appearance, transforms into a masked internet personality by night. However, her life takes a turn for the worse as a chain of ill-fated events unfolds
Image: Netflix
Mask Girl
Gaetal, wearing a dog mask, carries out justice towards heinous criminals through polls called the killing vote, determining their fate based on public opinion
Image: SBS TV
The Killing Vote
Lembrary, a deity, wakes up in the body of singer Woo Yeon Woo. Now, he must navigate life as a K-pop idol after an incident during a broadcast lidfts Woo Yeon Woo's group to stardom
Image: tvN
The Heavenly Idol
The story of Han Yi Joo, seeking revenge through a contract marriage, and Seo Do Gook, who agrees to the contract marriage and welcomes her as his wife