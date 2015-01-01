Choi Dong Wook, popularly known as SE7EN, is a South Korean singer and a successful K-pop artist
All about Se7en
Source: Se7en Instagram
Lee Da Hae is a Korean-Australian actress. She has proved her prowess in K-dramas like ‘Heaven's Fate’, ‘My Girl’, ‘Green Rose’ and many more
Lee Da Hae
Source: Lee Da Hae Instagram
In an Interview, Lee Da Hae expressed how through a mutual friend of hers, she met the Korean sensation SE7EN. The actress further revealed how she was in awe of him just like any other fan
The first meet
Source: Se7en Instagram
The K-pop star SE7EN and K-drama actress Lee Da Hae started dating each other in 2015 and since then it's been 8 years of their dating journey.
Dating journey
Source: Lee Da Hae Instagram
The couple shared this lovely news in separate Instagram posts and all the fans were in awe
Sharing the news
Source: Lee Da Hae Instagram
Ditching the modern route, SE7EN wrote a letter sharing his joy and happiness of getting married to his best friend, to all his 552K plus followers on Instagram
The love note
Source: Se7en Instagram
Take a look at this lovely pre-wedding photoshoot picture of the actress
The bride to be
Source: Lee Da Hae Instagram
The couple looks all in love in this sunset backdrop click shared by Lee Da Hae
Love is in the Air
Source: Lee Da Hae Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: BTS RM’s solo collaborations