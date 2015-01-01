Heading 3

Wedding bells for SE7EN and Lee Da Hae

Sakshi Malu

MARCH 21, 2023

ENTERTAINMENT

Choi Dong Wook, popularly known as SE7EN, is a South Korean singer and a successful K-pop artist 

All about Se7en 

Source: Se7en Instagram 

Lee Da Hae is a Korean-Australian actress. She has proved her prowess in K-dramas like ‘Heaven's Fate’, ‘My Girl’, ‘Green Rose’ and many more

Lee Da Hae

Source: Lee Da Hae Instagram 

 In an Interview, Lee Da Hae expressed how through a mutual friend of hers, she met the Korean sensation SE7EN. The actress further revealed how she was in awe of him just like any other fan

The first meet

Source: Se7en Instagram 

The K-pop star SE7EN and K-drama actress Lee Da Hae started dating each other in 2015 and since then it's been 8 years of their dating journey.

Dating journey

Source: Lee Da Hae Instagram 

The couple shared this lovely news in separate Instagram posts and all the fans were in awe

Sharing the news

Source: Lee Da Hae Instagram

Ditching the modern route, SE7EN wrote a letter sharing his joy and happiness of getting married to his best friend, to all his 552K plus followers on Instagram 

The love note

Source: Se7en Instagram 

Take a look at this lovely pre-wedding photoshoot picture of the actress 

The bride to be

Source: Lee Da Hae Instagram

The couple looks all in love in this sunset backdrop click shared by Lee Da Hae

Love is in the Air

Source: Lee Da Hae Instagram

