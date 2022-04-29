Entertainment
Wedding fashion trends set by celebs
Katrina Kaif
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She set a trend in her pre-wedding shoot saree that was crafted to honor her mother’s British heritage
Image: Stories by Joseph Radhik
She broke stereotypes and donned co-ords during her wedding festivities
Patralekhaa
Anushka Ranjan dropped jaws as she donned an offbeat lavender bridal lehenga
Image: The W Story
Anushka Ranjan
Ankita ditched the red bridal outfit and set trend with tons of sparkle and golden grandeur
Ankita Lokhande
Image: The W Story
Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram
Varun Dhawan’s wife Natasha Dalal left everyone in awe as she sported a striking ivory ensemble from her own label
Natasha Dalal
Image: Rhea Kapoor Instagram
Rhea Kapoor’s jaali veil crafted with little pearls set major fashion goals
Rhea Kapoor
Image: TejInder Singh Khamkha
Dia Mirza ditched a bridal lehenga and opted for a Banarasi saree for her intimate wedding
Dia Mirza
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
Yami Gautam paid homage to her Himachali roots and married in rich crimson and gold saree which she borrowed from her mother
Yami Gautam
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia Bhatt’s unique kaleeras grabbed all the attention. The actress included clouds, stars and husband Ranbir Kapoor's lucky number 8
Alia Bhatt
Image: Errikos Andreou
Deepika Padukone turned into a gorgeous Sabyasachi bride and got Sanskrit mantra embroidered on her veil
Deepika Padukone
