Saloni Arora

APR 29, 2022

Wedding fashion trends set by celebs 

Katrina Kaif

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She set a trend in her pre-wedding shoot saree that was crafted to honor her mother’s British heritage

Image: Stories by Joseph Radhik

She broke stereotypes and donned co-ords during her wedding festivities

Patralekhaa

Anushka Ranjan dropped jaws as she donned an offbeat lavender bridal lehenga

Image: The W Story

Anushka Ranjan

Ankita ditched the red bridal outfit and set trend with tons of sparkle and golden grandeur

Ankita Lokhande

Image: The W Story

Image: Varun Dhawan Instagram

Varun Dhawan’s wife Natasha Dalal left everyone in awe as she sported a striking ivory ensemble from her own label

Natasha Dalal

Image: Rhea Kapoor Instagram

Rhea Kapoor’s jaali veil crafted with little pearls set major fashion goals

Rhea Kapoor

Image: TejInder Singh Khamkha

Dia Mirza ditched a bridal lehenga and opted for a Banarasi saree for her intimate wedding

Dia Mirza

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

Yami Gautam paid homage to her Himachali roots and married in rich crimson and gold saree which she borrowed from her mother

Yami Gautam

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram 

Alia Bhatt’s unique kaleeras grabbed all the attention. The actress included clouds, stars and husband Ranbir Kapoor's lucky number 8

Alia Bhatt

Image: Errikos Andreou

Deepika Padukone turned into a gorgeous Sabyasachi bride and got Sanskrit mantra embroidered on her veil

Deepika Padukone

