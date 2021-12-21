Wedding looks inspired by Kangana Ranaut

FASHION

NEENAZ AKHTAR

AUTHOR

DEC 21, 2021

Magnificent wedding look

Kangana showed us how to look your royal self at a wedding in a magnificent embroidered lehenga set by JJ Valaya

Kangana Ranaut instagram

Perfect mehendi outfit

Her emerald green velvet anarkali set by Anju Modi is an ideal pick for a mehendi function during winter

Kangana Ranaut instagram

Elegant mehendi look

If a six-yard drape is what you swear by then her parrot green saree is an ideal choice for wedding festivities

Kangana Ranaut instagram

Modest haldi attire

For a modest haldi look, you can take a cue from her floral yellow Sabyasachi kurta and churidar set

Kangana Ranaut instagram

Classic silk drape for haldi

To keep your haldi look extremely classic, take inspiration from her bright yellow silk saree woven with zari all over it

Kangana Ranaut instagram

Her blush pink kaftan-style kurta and matching dhoti pants are perfect for a fuss-free sangeet look

Sangeet look

Kangana Ranaut instagram

For a statement-making wedding day look, you can opt for a custom-made embroidered lehenga in dual tones and some heritage jewellery

Costume for the big day

Kangana Ranaut instagram

Recreate a contemporary wedding cocktail look by taking cues from her organza floral print saree and a strapless blouse

Cocktail look

Kangana Ranaut instagram

For a traditional look, you can always count on a Banarasi silk saree to put your ethnic foot forward

Traditional attire

Kangana Ranaut instagram

And for a minimal yet significant wedding reception look, a neutral-hued lehenga with intricate embellishments like Kangana’s is just the right pick!

Lovely reception look

Kangana Ranaut instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Pre and post-workout skincare routine

Click Here