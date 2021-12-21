Wedding looks inspired by Kangana Ranaut
NEENAZ AKHTAR
DEC 21, 2021
Magnificent wedding look
Kangana showed us how to look your royal self at a wedding in a magnificent embroidered lehenga set by JJ Valaya
Kangana Ranaut instagram
Perfect mehendi outfit
Her emerald green velvet anarkali set by Anju Modi is an ideal pick for a mehendi function during winter
Kangana Ranaut instagram
Elegant mehendi look
If a six-yard drape is what you swear by then her parrot green saree is an ideal choice for wedding festivities
Kangana Ranaut instagram
Modest haldi attire
For a modest haldi look, you can take a cue from her floral yellow Sabyasachi kurta and churidar set
Kangana Ranaut instagram
Classic silk drape for haldi
To keep your haldi look extremely classic, take inspiration from her bright yellow silk saree woven with zari all over it
Kangana Ranaut instagram
Her blush pink kaftan-style kurta and matching dhoti pants are perfect for a fuss-free sangeet look
Sangeet look
Kangana Ranaut instagram
For a statement-making wedding day look, you can opt for a custom-made embroidered lehenga in dual tones and some heritage jewellery
Costume for the big day
Kangana Ranaut instagram
Recreate a contemporary wedding cocktail look by taking cues from her organza floral print saree and a strapless blouse
Cocktail look
Kangana Ranaut instagram
For a traditional look, you can always count on a Banarasi silk saree to put your ethnic foot forward
Traditional attire
Kangana Ranaut instagram
And for a minimal yet significant wedding reception look, a neutral-hued lehenga with intricate embellishments like Kangana’s is just the right pick!
Lovely reception look
Kangana Ranaut instagram
