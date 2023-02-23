FEB 23, 2023

Heading 3

Welcome To Sidharth-Kiara’s Khaandaan

Let’s checkout Kiara Advani’s Family history

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

The Advanis

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram


Kiara Advani’s father Jagdeep Advani is a Sindhi businessman

Kiara’s Father

Kiara Advani’s mother Genevieve Jaffery is a teacher. Kiara appeared in her first-ever TV commercial along with her mother when she was only 8 months old. Her mother is childhood friends with many celebs from the industry, including Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara’s Mother

Kiara Advani did a commercial with her mother. So adorable!

Video Source: Kiara Advani Instagram

Commercial Ad With Mother

Kiara Advani is Ashok Kumar’s great-granddaughter and Saeed Jaffrey’s grand-niece

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Film Industry Connection

Image: Mishaal Advani Instagram 

Kiara’s Brother

Kiara Advani has two siblings. Her brother Mishaal Advani worked as a software engineer before pursuing his love for music full-time

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara’s Sister

Her sister Ishita Advani is a lawyer and married a fellow lawyer 

Let’s checkout Sidharth Malhotra’s Family history

Image: Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram 

The Malhotras

idharth’s father Sunil Malhotra is a former captain in the Merchant Navy. They belong to a Punjabi family. His mother Rimma is a homemaker.

Image: Sidharth Malhotra’s Instagram

Sidharth Parents 

Sidharth’s elder brother Harshad is married to Purnima Malhotra. They have a son called Adhiraj

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram 

Siblings

