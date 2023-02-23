FEB 23, 2023

Kiara Advani’s father Jagdeep Advani is a Sindhi businessman
Kiara Advani’s mother Genevieve Jaffery is a teacher. Kiara appeared in her first-ever TV commercial along with her mother when she was only 8 months old. Her mother is childhood friends with many celebs from the industry, including Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla
Kiara Advani is Ashok Kumar’s great-granddaughter and Saeed Jaffrey’s grand-niece
Kiara Advani has two siblings. Her brother Mishaal Advani worked as a software engineer before pursuing his love for music full-time
Her sister Ishita Advani is a lawyer and married a fellow lawyer
Sidharth's father Sunil Malhotra is a former captain in the Merchant Navy. They belong to a Punjabi family. His mother Rimma is a homemaker.
Sidharth’s elder brother Harshad is married to Purnima Malhotra. They have a son called Adhiraj