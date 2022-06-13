What are BTS members doing in military service?

On June 13, 2022, BTS delivered the news most dreaded by the ARMYs; which was about them taking a break from group activities during their 9th anniversary dinner
After their electrifying Yet To Come concert in Busan in October 2022, BTS made the significant decision to retract their military exemption applications and commence the enlistment procedure
SOURCE: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jin, being the eldest member became the first one from the septet to enlist in the military as an active duty soldier in December 2022. Counting days to return in June 2024, Jin currently serves as Assistant Instructor at the 5th Infantry Division
SOURCE: Jin’s Instagram
In April 2023, J-Hope embarked on his military journey after Jin. With just months left for his much-awaited return in October 2024, J-Hope also currently serves as an Assistant Instructor after training in Gangwon Province
SOURCE: J-Hope’s Instagram
SUGA, who enlisted as a private social worker for the military in September 2023, due to his soldier injury, recently entered the Nonsan Army Training Centre for his basic 3-week military training amid ongoing public service
SOURCE: SUGA’s Instagram
RM and V graduated as elite military trainees in January 2024, after a brief period of basic training. Recent pictures of RM from the military suggest that the BTS leader has made a saxophonist debut in the military
SOURCE: The Camp
Though V enlisted alongside RM, swiftly after graduating as a trainee, he transferred to the Special Defense Team. While fans got a glimpse of his transfer, V shared his weight gain update too
SOURCE: RM’s Instagram
Jimin also enlisted alongside Jungkook as a companion trainee in December 2023. After successfully completing their 5-week basic training, the duo have reportedly joined Jin at the 5th Infantry Division
SOURCE: The Camp
While serving as an active-duty soldier alongside Jimin, at the 5th Infantry Division, Jungkook is reportedly mastering his cooking skills in the military kitchen too
SOURCE: Jungkook’s brother’s Instagram
Having fulfilled their honorable mandatory military service and earning esteemed reputations in society, the members of BTS will come together once again, heralding a greatly awaited return as a group in 2025