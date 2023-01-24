JAN 24, 2023

Heading 3

What does Pooja Hegde eat in a day?

Shelling 'sufi' vibes

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pooja Hegde is blessed with a tremendous physique. However, it takes a lot of effort on her part to look the way she does. 

The picture-perfect body

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

As would have been anticipated, the diva’s diet does not include junk food.

Avoiding Junk Food

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Although, the star does not deprive herself of much and treats herself to almost everything in moderation.

Everything in moderation

Her diet primarily focuses on staying away from unhealthy food and keeping a count on the calorie intake. 

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Counting calorie intake

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pooja Hegde commences her day with some fresh juice, and toast. Additionally, cereals and almonds are also a part of her everyday breakfast.

Breakfast

When the Acharya star is on the sets, she likes eating homemade foods with a shake and fresh fruits.

Lunch

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

On the other hand, when she is off the clock, she prefers to eat vegetables and lentils with roti or rice. 

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

When off-duty

In addition to this, she likes to wash down her healthy dinner with a glass of juice .

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Juice with dinner

She further enjoys quick coffee shots post intense workout sessions in order to maintain her energy.

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Caffeine intake 

Along with this, she makes sure to stay hydrated and intake proper amount of fluid.

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Staying hydrated

