JAN 24, 2023
What does Pooja Hegde eat in a day?
Pooja Hegde is blessed with a tremendous physique. However, it takes a lot of effort on her part to look the way she does.
The picture-perfect body
As would have been anticipated, the diva’s diet does not include junk food.
Avoiding Junk Food
Although, the star does not deprive herself of much and treats herself to almost everything in moderation.
Everything in moderation
Her diet primarily focuses on staying away from unhealthy food and keeping a count on the calorie intake.
Counting calorie intake
Pooja Hegde commences her day with some fresh juice, and toast. Additionally, cereals and almonds are also a part of her everyday breakfast.
Breakfast
When the Acharya star is on the sets, she likes eating homemade foods with a shake and fresh fruits.
Lunch
On the other hand, when she is off the clock, she prefers to eat vegetables and lentils with roti or rice.
When off-duty
In addition to this, she likes to wash down her healthy dinner with a glass of juice .
Juice with dinner
She further enjoys quick coffee shots post intense workout sessions in order to maintain her energy.
Caffeine intake
Along with this, she makes sure to stay hydrated and intake proper amount of fluid.
Staying hydrated
