MAY 23, 2025

What Each Zodiac Sign Would Do in Squid Game

Suhasini OSWAL

ENTERTAINMENT

Aries would sprint into every game like it’s a race, relying on adrenaline and guts, likely to die first in Red Light, Green Light

Aries (March 21 – April 19)

Taurus would cling to life with quiet determination, playing it safe and sticking to routine 

Taurus (April 20 – May 20)

Gemini would manipulate alliances and charm players, only to betray them when it counts

Gemini (May 21 – June 20)

Cancer would form deep bonds, only to be devastatingly effective when forced to choose

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Leo would demand the spotlight, grandstand every win, and turn even failure into a dramatic monologue.

Leo (July 23 – August 22)

Virgo would approach Squid Game like a puzzle, analyzing every move with terrifying precision 

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

Libra wants to be fair, but when the games get bloody, they struggle to choose a side

Libra (September 23 – October 22)

Scorpio would be dark, mysterious, and terrifyingly strategic, they'd fake vulnerability until the final round, then strike with zero mercy

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)

Sagittarius treats every deadly round like a wild adventure, reckless, lucky, and unpredictable

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)

Capricorn would treat Squid Game like a business deal: calculating, cold, and always thinking three games ahead

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)

Aquarius would try to break the system from the inside, questioning every rule and building underground resistance

Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)

Pisces would cry through most games, then accidentally outsmart everyone with sheer intuition

Pisces (February 19 – March 20)

