What Each Zodiac Sign Would Do in Squid Game
Suhasini OSWAL
Aries would sprint into every game like it’s a race, relying on adrenaline and guts, likely to die first in Red Light, Green Light
Aries (March 21 – April 19)
Taurus would cling to life with quiet determination, playing it safe and sticking to routine
Taurus (April 20 – May 20)
Gemini would manipulate alliances and charm players, only to betray them when it counts
Gemini (May 21 – June 20)
Cancer would form deep bonds, only to be devastatingly effective when forced to choose
Cancer (June 21 – July 22)
Leo would demand the spotlight, grandstand every win, and turn even failure into a dramatic monologue.
Leo (July 23 – August 22)
Virgo would approach Squid Game like a puzzle, analyzing every move with terrifying precision
Virgo (August 23 – September 22)
Libra wants to be fair, but when the games get bloody, they struggle to choose a side
Libra (September 23 – October 22)
Scorpio would be dark, mysterious, and terrifyingly strategic, they'd fake vulnerability until the final round, then strike with zero mercy
Scorpio (October 23 – November 21)
Sagittarius treats every deadly round like a wild adventure, reckless, lucky, and unpredictable
Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21)
Capricorn would treat Squid Game like a business deal: calculating, cold, and always thinking three games ahead
Capricorn (December 22 – January 19)
Aquarius would try to break the system from the inside, questioning every rule and building underground resistance
Aquarius (January 20 – February 18)
Pisces would cry through most games, then accidentally outsmart everyone with sheer intuition
Pisces (February 19 – March 20)
