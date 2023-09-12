Heading 3
What happened at the AR Rahman Concert?
Rahman's Marakumma Nenjam concert was held in Chennai on September 10 at Adityaram Palace City
There was traffic congestion near the venue and that was only the beginning of the harassment that many of the attendees claimed to have faced on Sunday
VIP tickets were sold at ₹50,000 but the audience members found out that there was no VIP zone at the venue, according to a complaint. The audience felt cheated and blamed Rahman for this scam
Many women took to social media alleging that they were groped in the crowd. However, police said no complaint has been filed so far
Reportedly, there was permission of 25000 people to attend the show but the event company oversold tickets due to which 50,000 people turned up
Several attendees shared their grievances on social media and said there were no security guards to man the situation. No parking area was allotted, children were going missing and separated, while women suffered harassment
"It was a tsunami of people and love that we were unable to handle," Rahman said in an interview after the event turned into utter chaos. He said as a composer, he thought his only job was to give a terrific show and he thought the rest would be taken care of
AR Rahman took to Twitter and promised to refund the tickets of those who could not reach the venue
Rahman, further, wrote on Instagram, "Some people call me G.O.A.T. Let me be the sacrificial goat this time for all of us to wake up…"
Social media users, however, blamed AR Rahman for choosing an 'incompetent' event manager who did not have the manpower to handle the situation
Event organizer ACTC apologized on social media and took responsibility for overcrowding
