What Is The 7-Year Curse In K-pop?
K-pop is one of the most diverse and popular music industries pacing its dominance in the Global music scene
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
K-pop definitely has exceptional talent and vast music genres which is loved by its audience all over the world. If you are also a K-pop fan you must have heard about the term 7-year curse
Image: Pledis Entertainment
All K-pop idols are required to sign a contract with their music agencies, and the contract lasts for 7 years
Image: JYP Entertainment
What is the 7-year curse?
After which they need to renew the contract with the company to stay together as a band or disband
Image: RBW
So here’s the list of the Top 5 K-pop Groups That Survived The 7-Year Curse
Image: SM Entertainment
The most famous boy band BTS debuted under BIG HIT Music in the year 2013. They recently celebrated their 10th anniversary and are expected to stay together for the next 7 years
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS
The boy band successfully broke the 7-year curse after debuting in the year 2015, all the 13 members renewed their contract once again in the year 2022
Image: Pledis Entertainment
SEVENTEEN
The girl group debuted in the year 2015 and is still together with all the members renewing their contracts in 2022
Image: JYP Entertainment
TWICE
The group debuted in the year 2014 with all four members still continuing together
Image: RBW
MAMAMOO
The famous band debuted in the year 2014 and has constantly active since then with all 5 band members together
Image: SM Entertainment
Red Velvet