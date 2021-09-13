sept 13, 2021
What Katrina Kaif does at home
Katrina loves to do an at-home photoshoot in her own comfort zone that is her home rather than a studio
When she is bored at home, Katrina loves to try some hair tricks and entertain the people around her at home
She loves to play Sequenceat home with her sister and her friends
And Katrina clearly hates to lose when it comes to Sequence. She is fiercely competitive and takes the board game seriously
Katrina also enjoys her time in the kitchen and loves to cook dinner for her sister and herself
Isabelle and Katrina have an eternal love towards pancakes and enjoy a sibling bonding time while they cook pancakes together
Katrina also gets some household work done as she sweeps the floors and says that it is a good form of exercise
She also like to keep her vessels spick and span as she washes them while her sister records her
During the lockdown, the actress also took a few guitar lessons at home and picked up a few tunes
And when she has absolutely nothing to do, Katrina loves taking some sun kissed selfies with her sister and partner in crime, Isabelle
Click Here
For more updates,
follow Pinkvilla