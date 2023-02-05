FEB 05, 2023
What Keerthy Suresh eats in a day
The National Award-Winning actress Keerthy Suresh left all awestruck with her massive body transformation
Body transformation
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
As the saying goes that ‘there are no free lunches in the world', the Dasara actress also keeps a strict check on what she eats to stay in shape
'No free lunches in the world'
As you might not know, the stunner is a vegetarian and prefers to eat only vegan diet
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
A vegan by choice
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
The diva starts her day with some cereals and milk, along with other healthy breakfast options
What's for breakfast?
As for lunch, Keerthy Suresh likes to have a full plate with some Dal, roti, and sabzi. She accompanies these with some salad
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Lunchtime!
The Mahanati actress likes to snack between lunch and dinner. She prefers to have some fruits, sprouts, or fruit juices in the evening
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Snacking
Now, coming to dinner, Keerthy Suresh enjoys another wholesome meal with a combination of dal, rice, salad, or vegetable soup
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Where is Dinner?
It might be exciting to know that the diva is extremely strict regarding her diet, and makes sure to eat healthy all the time
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Eating right
Nevertheless, from time to time she enjoys a few cheat meals when she relishes some delicious delicacies
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Cheat meals
Apart from eating right, Keerthy Suresh also follows a strict exercise routine, which includes yoga as well
Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Sweating it out
