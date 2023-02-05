Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

Entertainment

FEB 05, 2023

What Keerthy Suresh eats in a day

The National Award-Winning actress Keerthy Suresh left all awestruck with her massive body transformation

Body transformation

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

As the saying goes that ‘there are no free lunches in the world', the Dasara actress also keeps a strict check on what she eats to stay in shape

'No free lunches in the world'

As you might not know, the stunner is a vegetarian and prefers to eat only vegan diet

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

A vegan by choice

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

The diva starts her day with some cereals and milk, along with other healthy breakfast options

What's for breakfast?

As for lunch, Keerthy Suresh likes to have a full plate with some Dal, roti, and sabzi. She accompanies these with some salad

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Lunchtime!

The Mahanati actress likes to snack between lunch and dinner. She prefers to have some fruits, sprouts, or fruit juices in the evening

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Snacking

Now, coming to dinner, Keerthy Suresh enjoys another wholesome meal with a combination of dal, rice, salad, or vegetable soup

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Where is Dinner?

It might be exciting to know that the diva is extremely strict regarding her diet, and makes sure to eat healthy all the time

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Eating right

Nevertheless, from time to time she enjoys a few cheat meals when she relishes some delicious delicacies

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Cheat meals

Apart from eating right, Keerthy Suresh also follows a strict exercise routine, which includes yoga as well

Image: Keerthy Suresh Instagram

Sweating it out

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here