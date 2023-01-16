Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

Entertainment

JAN 16, 2023

What Rashmika Mandanna eats in a day

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

An integral part of an actor's job description is to stay in shape for the screens. National Crush Rashmika Mandanna also makes sure to eat healthily every day.

Rashmika Mandanna's diet

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

During an exclusive interaction with Pinkvilla, the Pushpa actress revealed that she drinks a lot of water every day just after waking up.

Water consumption

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

According to the stunner, she ends up having around 1 liter of water in the morning each day.

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

It is rightly said, ‘breakfast is the most important meal of the day’, and the diva’s favorite breakfast happens to be avocado toast. 

Favorite breakfast

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

As for lunch, Rashmika Mandanna likes to have South Indian delicacies. However, there is one exception, she is not too fond of rice.

Love for South Indian cuisine

She further likes to mix all the curries together so that she consumes vegetables while retaining the taste. 

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

The quirky side

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

As for dinner, the Kirik Party actress likes to keep her last meal of the day on the lighter side. 

What about dinner?

Although, she admits when she steps out with her friends for a meal, she enjoys a hearty dinner, cheating on her diet.

Making exceptions

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

As you might already know, the Geetha Govindam star is a fitness enthusiast, and she loves to eat eggs post-workout.

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Post-workout meal

However, the star admitted that she ends up eating at odd times, which is something not very advisable. 

Image: Rashmika Mandanna Instagram

Eating at odd times

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Making exceptions

Click Here