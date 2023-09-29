Heading 3

What to watch this weekend? 

The third installment of the comedy caper, Fukrey finally hits the theaters this weekend. The movie marks the comeback of Honey, Choocha, Lali, Bholi, and Pandit Ji

Fukrey 3

The Malayalam film King Of Kotha will premiere on Disney plus Hotstar in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada audios on Sep 29. It stars Dulquer Salmaan in a gangster avatar

 King Of Kotha

Based on Agatha Christie's fiction, the series is directed by maverick filmmaker, Vishal Bharadwaj. It is now streaming on Sony Liv

 Charlie Chopra 

Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's The Vaccine War hits the theaters this weekend. The medical drama stars Nana Patekar in the lead role

The Vaccine War

Skanda

For the fans of mass action entertainers, Boyapati Srinu is back with Skanda starring Ram Pothineni in the lead. The film releases in theaters this weekend

Hostel Daze S4

The fourth and final season of Hostel Daze is now streaming on Prime Video. This season will mark the placement year for the lead characters. The gang bids farewell to their hostel lives

Kushi 

After a successful theatrical run, the Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha starrer romantic drama is now streaming on Netflix

Touted to be a heist comedy-drama series, Choona stars Jimmy Shergil, Aashim Gulati, and Arshad Warsi among others. The series is set to stream on Netflix from Sep 29

Choona

The Tamil film starring Jayam Ravi and Nayanthara in lead hits the theaters this weekend. The movie is touted to be a psychological crime thriller

Iraivan

It is a comedy-drama film starring Gaurav Pandey, Ishwak Singh, Mahima Makwana, and Karan Jotwani among others. The film will be streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from Sep 29

 Tumse Na Ho Payega

