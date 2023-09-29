Heading 3
september 29, 2023
What to watch this weekend?
The third installment of the comedy caper, Fukrey finally hits the theaters this weekend. The movie marks the comeback of Honey, Choocha, Lali, Bholi, and Pandit Ji
Fukrey 3
Image: IMDb
The Malayalam film King Of Kotha will premiere on Disney plus Hotstar in Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada audios on Sep 29. It stars Dulquer Salmaan in a gangster avatar
King Of Kotha
Image: IMDb
Based on Agatha Christie's fiction, the series is directed by maverick filmmaker, Vishal Bharadwaj. It is now streaming on Sony Liv
Image: IMDb
Charlie Chopra
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri's The Vaccine War hits the theaters this weekend. The medical drama stars Nana Patekar in the lead role
The Vaccine War
Image: IMDb
Skanda
Image: IMDb
For the fans of mass action entertainers, Boyapati Srinu is back with Skanda starring Ram Pothineni in the lead. The film releases in theaters this weekend
Hostel Daze S4
Image: IMDb
The fourth and final season of Hostel Daze is now streaming on Prime Video. This season will mark the placement year for the lead characters. The gang bids farewell to their hostel lives
Kushi
Image: IMDb
After a successful theatrical run, the Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha starrer romantic drama is now streaming on Netflix
Touted to be a heist comedy-drama series, Choona stars Jimmy Shergil, Aashim Gulati, and Arshad Warsi among others. The series is set to stream on Netflix from Sep 29
Choona
Image: IMDb
The Tamil film starring Jayam Ravi and Nayanthara in lead hits the theaters this weekend. The movie is touted to be a psychological crime thriller
Iraivan
Image: IMDb
It is a comedy-drama film starring Gaurav Pandey, Ishwak Singh, Mahima Makwana, and Karan Jotwani among others. The film will be streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from Sep 29
Tumse Na Ho Payega
Image: IMDb
