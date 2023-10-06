Heading 3

06 OCTOBER, 2023

What to watch this weekend? 

Akshay Kumar is bringing a rescue mission based film on October 6 in cinemas. The movie also stars Parineeti Chopra in the female role

Mission Raniganj

Image: IMDb 

It is a sex-comedy coming from the chick-flick genre. The movie is hitting the screens on October 6 after winning accolades at the film festivals. It stars Bhoomi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Anil Kapoor and others 

Thank You For Coming

Image: IMDb

Rajshri Productions' Dono marks the directorial debut of Sooraj Barjatya and the acting debut of Rajveer Deol and Paloma in Bollywood. The movie is releasing on October 5 in the theaters 

Dono

Image: IMDb

Vishal Bharadwaj's investigative thriller Khufiya stars Tabu, Ali Fazal, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Wamiqa Gabbi in lead. The film is streaming on Netflix 

Khufiya

Image: IMDb 

After a successful theatrical run, OMG 2 is all set to release on OTT. The Akshay Kumar starrer movie is coming on Netflix on October 8

 OMG 2 

Image: Vyjayanthi Movies' Instagram 

Sunny Deol's latest blockbuster film closes its dream run at the box office with a whopping 515 crores. The movie is releasing on Zee5 tonight at 12 AM

 Gadar 2

Image: IMDb 

The second installment of Mumbai Diaries is all set to return on Prime Video. Based on 2005 Mumbai flood, the series is premiering on October 6

 Mumbai Diaries S2

Image: IMDb

After two successful installments, Netflix is bringing Lupin Part 3 on October 5

Image: IMDb

 Lupin Part 3

Hollywood horror film The Nun 2 has completed its theatrical run. The movie is now available to rent on Prime Video

Image: IMDb

 The Nun 2

Starring Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty in lead, the Telugu romantic comedy is now streaming on Netflix

Image: IMDb

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty

