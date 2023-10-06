Heading 3
06 OCTOBER, 2023
What to watch this weekend?
Akshay Kumar is bringing a rescue mission based film on October 6 in cinemas. The movie also stars Parineeti Chopra in the female role
Mission Raniganj
Image: IMDb
It is a sex-comedy coming from the chick-flick genre. The movie is hitting the screens on October 6 after winning accolades at the film festivals. It stars Bhoomi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Kusha Kapila, Anil Kapoor and others
Thank You For Coming
Image: IMDb
Rajshri Productions' Dono marks the directorial debut of Sooraj Barjatya and the acting debut of Rajveer Deol and Paloma in Bollywood. The movie is releasing on October 5 in the theaters
Dono
Image: IMDb
Vishal Bharadwaj's investigative thriller Khufiya stars Tabu, Ali Fazal, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Wamiqa Gabbi in lead. The film is streaming on Netflix
Khufiya
Image: IMDb
After a successful theatrical run, OMG 2 is all set to release on OTT. The Akshay Kumar starrer movie is coming on Netflix on October 8
OMG 2
Image: Vyjayanthi Movies' Instagram
Sunny Deol's latest blockbuster film closes its dream run at the box office with a whopping 515 crores. The movie is releasing on Zee5 tonight at 12 AM
Gadar 2
Image: IMDb
The second installment of Mumbai Diaries is all set to return on Prime Video. Based on 2005 Mumbai flood, the series is premiering on October 6
Mumbai Diaries S2
Image: IMDb
After two successful installments, Netflix is bringing Lupin Part 3 on October 5
Image: IMDb
Lupin Part 3
Hollywood horror film The Nun 2 has completed its theatrical run. The movie is now available to rent on Prime Video
Image: IMDb
The Nun 2
Starring Anushka Shetty and Naveen Polishetty in lead, the Telugu romantic comedy is now streaming on Netflix
Image: IMDb
Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty
