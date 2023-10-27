Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

27 OCTOBER, 2023

What to watch this weekend? 

TVF is back with another Season of Aspirants. The show retained the original starcast and explored a follow-up story. Streaming on Prime Video

Aspirants Season 2

Images: IMDb 

Starring Vikrant Massey in lead, it is the inspirational story of real-life IAS Anurag Pathak. Releasing in cinemas on October 27

12th Fail

Images: IMDb 

The movie stars Radhika Madan, Nimrat Kaur and Soham Majumdar. It is an intriguing social-thriller drama. Releasing in cinemas on October 27

 Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video

Images: IMDb 

Martin Scorsese's much-awaited film is releasing on October 27 in India. It stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Nero in the lead roles 

Killers Of The Flower Moon

Images: IMDb 

It is a mad-cap family comedy drama. The movie stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Mrunal Thakur in lead. Releasing on October 27 in cinemas 

 Aankh Micholi

Images: IMDb 

The Season 8 of much-awaited talk show Koffee With Karan is streaming now on Disney Plus Hotstar

Koffee With Karan S8

Images: IMDb 

Critically-acclaimed Tamil film Koozhangal (Pebbles) is streaming now on Sony Liv 

Koozhangal

Images: IMDb 

The second season of Duranga starring Amit Sadh in lead is streaming now on ZEE 5. It is a crime drama of 8 episodes

 Duranga 2

Images: IMDb 

After its theatrical run, Malayalam film Iraivan debuted on Netflix in multiple-dubbed languages. It stars Nayanthara and Jayam Ravi in lead

 Iraivan

Images: IMDb 

Post a decent theatrical run, Ram Pothineni's mass-action drama Skanda is releasing on Disney Plus Hotstar on October 27

Skanda

Images: IMDb 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here