Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
27 OCTOBER, 2023
What to watch this weekend?
TVF is back with another Season of Aspirants. The show retained the original starcast and explored a follow-up story. Streaming on Prime Video
Aspirants Season 2
Images: IMDb
Starring Vikrant Massey in lead, it is the inspirational story of real-life IAS Anurag Pathak. Releasing in cinemas on October 27
12th Fail
Images: IMDb
The movie stars Radhika Madan, Nimrat Kaur and Soham Majumdar. It is an intriguing social-thriller drama. Releasing in cinemas on October 27
Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video
Images: IMDb
Martin Scorsese's much-awaited film is releasing on October 27 in India. It stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Nero in the lead roles
Killers Of The Flower Moon
Images: IMDb
It is a mad-cap family comedy drama. The movie stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Mrunal Thakur in lead. Releasing on October 27 in cinemas
Aankh Micholi
Images: IMDb
The Season 8 of much-awaited talk show Koffee With Karan is streaming now on Disney Plus Hotstar
Koffee With Karan S8
Images: IMDb
Critically-acclaimed Tamil film Koozhangal (Pebbles) is streaming now on Sony Liv
Koozhangal
Images: IMDb
The second season of Duranga starring Amit Sadh in lead is streaming now on ZEE 5. It is a crime drama of 8 episodes
Duranga 2
Images: IMDb
After its theatrical run, Malayalam film Iraivan debuted on Netflix in multiple-dubbed languages. It stars Nayanthara and Jayam Ravi in lead
Iraivan
Images: IMDb
Post a decent theatrical run, Ram Pothineni's mass-action drama Skanda is releasing on Disney Plus Hotstar on October 27
Skanda
Images: IMDb
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.