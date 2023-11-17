Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

November 17, 2023

What to watch this weekend? 

YRF's first ever mini-series The Railway Men is all set to debut on Netflix on Nov 18. It is among the most-awaited shows of the year

The Railway Men

Inspired from true events, Apurva starring Tara Sutaria in lead is streaming now on Disney Plus Hotstar 

Apurva

The sequel of cult comedy movie, Khichdi is all set to release in theaters on Nov 17 

Khichdi 2

Critically acclaimed Tamil movie Chithha is all set to release on Disney Plus Hotstar on Nov 17

Chithha 

Kannada movie Ghost starring Dr. Shiva Rajkumar is gearing up for its release on ZEE 5 from Nov 17

Ghost

Mammootty starrer Kannur Squad is scheduled to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from Nov 17 

Kannur Squad

Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chillar starrer romantic comedy The Great Indian Family is streaming now on Prime Video

The Great Indian Family

The sequel of Rakshit Shetty's latest romantic film is releasing this Friday in limited screens

Sapta Sagaradaache Ello Side B

Koffee With Karan S8

The new episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8 features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt. The episode is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar 

Shilpa Shetty starrer Sukhee debuted on Netflix this weekend 

Sukhee 

Ravi Teja's Pan-India venture Tiger Nageswara Rao is streaming now on Prime Video

Tiger Nageswara Rao

