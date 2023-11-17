Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
November 17, 2023
What to watch this weekend?
YRF's first ever mini-series The Railway Men is all set to debut on Netflix on Nov 18. It is among the most-awaited shows of the year
The Railway Men
Image: Imdb
Inspired from true events, Apurva starring Tara Sutaria in lead is streaming now on Disney Plus Hotstar
Image: Imdb
Apurva
The sequel of cult comedy movie, Khichdi is all set to release in theaters on Nov 17
Khichdi 2
Image: Imdb
Critically acclaimed Tamil movie Chithha is all set to release on Disney Plus Hotstar on Nov 17
Chithha
Image: Imdb
Kannada movie Ghost starring Dr. Shiva Rajkumar is gearing up for its release on ZEE 5 from Nov 17
Ghost
Image: Imdb
Mammootty starrer Kannur Squad is scheduled to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from Nov 17
Kannur Squad
Image: Imdb
Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chillar starrer romantic comedy The Great Indian Family is streaming now on Prime Video
The Great Indian Family
Image: YRF's Instagram
The sequel of Rakshit Shetty's latest romantic film is releasing this Friday in limited screens
Sapta Sagaradaache Ello Side B
Image: Imdb
Koffee With Karan S8
Image: Imdb
The new episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8 features Kareena Kapoor Khan and Alia Bhatt. The episode is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar
Shilpa Shetty starrer Sukhee debuted on Netflix this weekend
Sukhee
Image: Imdb
Ravi Teja's Pan-India venture Tiger Nageswara Rao is streaming now on Prime Video
Tiger Nageswara Rao
Image: Imdb
