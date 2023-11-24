Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
November 24, 2023
What to watch this weekend?
Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri is making her Bollywood debut with a high-school thriller drama, Farrey. Releasing in theaters on Nov 24
Farrey
The biopic of Napolean Bonaparte starring Joaquin Phoenix is releasing this Friday in theaters
Napolean
Much-appreciated Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is now available to rent on Prime Video
Oppenheimer
Tamil Cinema's biggest grosser, Leo is all set stream on Netflix on Nov 24 in five Indian languages- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada
Leo
Tamil Horror series The Village is all set to stream on Prime Video this Friday
The Village
Much-delayed Tamil spy-thriller film, Dhruva Natchathiram is releasing in cinemas on Nov 24
Dhruva Natchathiram
After a successful first part, Marathi film Jhimma is coming back with its second installment. Releasing in cinemas on Nov 24
Jhimma 2
Khushali Kumar and Milind Soman starrer Hindi film, Starfish is releasing in cinemas this Friday
Starfish
Kaathal The Core
Malayalam film Kaathal The Core stars Mammootty and Jyothika in lead. The movie is releasing on Nov 24 in cinemas
The new episode of Koffee With Karan S8 features Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. It is now streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar
Koffee With Karan S8
