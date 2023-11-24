Heading 3

What to watch this weekend? 

Salman Khan's niece Alizeh Agnihotri is making her Bollywood debut with a high-school thriller drama, Farrey. Releasing in theaters on Nov 24

Farrey

Image: Imdb

The biopic of Napolean Bonaparte starring Joaquin Phoenix is releasing this Friday in theaters 

Image: Imdb

Napolean

Much-appreciated Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer is now available to rent on Prime Video

Oppenheimer 

Image: Imdb

Tamil Cinema's biggest grosser, Leo is all set stream on Netflix on Nov 24 in five Indian languages- Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada 

Leo

Image: Imdb

Tamil Horror series The Village is all set to stream on Prime Video this Friday 

The Village

Image: Imdb

Much-delayed Tamil spy-thriller film, Dhruva Natchathiram is releasing in cinemas on Nov 24

Dhruva Natchathiram 

Image: Imdb

After a successful first part, Marathi film Jhimma is coming back with its second installment. Releasing in cinemas on Nov 24

Jhimma 2

Image: Imdb

Khushali Kumar and Milind Soman starrer Hindi film, Starfish is releasing in cinemas this Friday 

Starfish

Image: Imdb

Kaathal The Core

Image: Imdb

Malayalam film Kaathal The Core stars Mammootty and Jyothika in lead. The movie is releasing on Nov 24 in cinemas

The new episode of Koffee With Karan S8 features Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. It is now streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar 

 Koffee With Karan S8

Image: Imdb

