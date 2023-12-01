Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
December 01, 2023
What to watch this weekend?
Vicky Kaushal's much-awaited movie Sam Bahadur is releasing in cinemas on December 1st
Sam Bahadur
Image: Imdb
One of the most hyped movies of the year, Animal is releasing on December 1st in cinemas
Image: Imdb
Animal
Nayanthara's 75th film, Annapoorani is releasing in cinemas on December 1st
Annapoorani
Image: Imdb
Naga Chaitanya's Pan-India web series, Dhootha is debuting on Prime Video on December 1st
Dhootha
Image: Imdb
Akshay Kumar's rescue based film, Mission Raniganj is debuting on Netflix on December 1st
Mission Raniganj
Image: Imdb
It is a new Prime Video series starring young talents including Priyanshu Painyuli, Kubbra Sait and others. Now streaming!
Shehar Lakhot
Image: Imdb
The fifth installment of Indiana Jones is marking its release on Disney Plus on December 1st
Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny
Image: Imdb
After its theatrical run, Muthiah Muralidaran's biopic is marking its OTT release on JioCinema from December 2nd
800 Movie
Image: Imdb
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke
Image: Imdb
After wait of months, Vicky-Sara starrer rom-com Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is releasing on JioCinema on December 2nd
The new episode of Karan Johar's show features Rani Mukerji and Kajol together. Streaming now on Disney Plus Hotstar
Koffee With Karan S8
Image: Imdb
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.