Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

December 01, 2023

What to watch this weekend? 

Vicky Kaushal's much-awaited movie Sam Bahadur is releasing in cinemas on December 1st

Sam Bahadur

Image: Imdb

One of the most hyped movies of the year, Animal is releasing on December 1st in cinemas 

Image: Imdb

Animal 

Nayanthara's 75th film, Annapoorani is releasing in cinemas on December 1st

 Annapoorani

Image: Imdb

Naga Chaitanya's Pan-India web series, Dhootha is debuting on Prime Video on December 1st 

Dhootha

Image: Imdb

Akshay Kumar's rescue based film, Mission Raniganj is debuting on Netflix on December 1st

 Mission Raniganj 

Image: Imdb

It is a new Prime Video series starring young talents including Priyanshu Painyuli, Kubbra Sait and others. Now streaming!

Shehar Lakhot

Image: Imdb

The fifth installment of Indiana Jones is marking its release on Disney Plus on December 1st

 Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny

Image: Imdb

After its theatrical run, Muthiah Muralidaran's biopic is marking its OTT release on JioCinema from December 2nd

800 Movie

Image: Imdb

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Image: Imdb

After wait of months, Vicky-Sara starrer rom-com Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is releasing on JioCinema  on December 2nd 

The new episode of Karan Johar's show features Rani Mukerji and Kajol together. Streaming now on Disney Plus Hotstar 

Koffee With Karan S8

Image: Imdb

