Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
December 08, 2023
What to watch this weekend?
Nani and Mrunal Thakur starrer Pan-India feel-good entertainer, Hi Nanna is running in cinemas
Hi Nanna
Image: Imdb
Zoya Akhtar's much-awaited musical-comedy film, The Archies is streaming now on Netflix
Video: Netflix’s Instagram
The Archies
After winning critical acclaim at film festivals, Manoj Bajpayee's Joram is releasing in cinemas on December 8th
Joram
Image: Manoj Bajpayee's Instagram
Pankaj Tripathi's collaboration with Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Kadak Singh is all set to stream on ZEE 5 from December 8th
Kadak Singh
Image: Imdb
After its fantastic theatrical run, Karthik Subbaraj's Jigarthanda DoubleX is coming on Netflix on December 8th
Jigarthanda DoubleX
Image: Imdb
Nithiin and Sreeleela starrer Telugu film, ExtraOrdinary Man is releasing in cinemas on December 8th
ExtraOrdinary Man
Image: Imdb
National Award winning film, Kastoori is releasing in cinemas on December 8th. The Vinod Kamble directorial is presented by Anurag Kashyap and Nagraj Manjule
Kastoori
Image: Anurag Kashyap's Instagram
After its theatrical run, Tamil film Japan is releasing on Netflix on December 11th
Japan
Image: Imdb
Mast Mein Rehne Ka
Image: Imdb
Jacky Shroff and Neena Gupta starrer feel-good film, Mast Mein Rehne Ka is releasing on Prime Video on December 8th
The latest episode of Koffee With Karan S8 features Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani. It is now streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar
Koffee With Karan S8
Image: Kiara Advani's Instagram
