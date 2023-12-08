Heading 3

December 08, 2023

What to watch this weekend? 

Nani and Mrunal Thakur starrer Pan-India feel-good entertainer, Hi Nanna is running in cinemas 

Hi Nanna 

Image: Imdb

Zoya Akhtar's much-awaited musical-comedy film, The Archies is streaming now on Netflix 

Video: Netflix’s Instagram 

The Archies

After winning critical acclaim at film festivals, Manoj Bajpayee's Joram is releasing in cinemas on December 8th 

Joram

Image: Manoj Bajpayee's Instagram 

Pankaj Tripathi's collaboration with Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Kadak Singh is all set to stream on ZEE 5 from December 8th

 Kadak Singh

Image: Imdb

After its fantastic theatrical run, Karthik Subbaraj's Jigarthanda DoubleX is coming on Netflix on December 8th

Jigarthanda DoubleX 

Image: Imdb

Nithiin and Sreeleela starrer Telugu film, ExtraOrdinary Man is releasing in cinemas on December 8th

ExtraOrdinary Man 

Image: Imdb

National Award winning film, Kastoori is releasing in cinemas on December 8th. The Vinod Kamble directorial is presented by Anurag Kashyap and Nagraj Manjule 

Kastoori

Image: Anurag Kashyap's Instagram 

After its theatrical run, Tamil film Japan is releasing on Netflix on December 11th 

Japan

Image: Imdb

 Mast Mein Rehne Ka

Image: Imdb

Jacky Shroff and Neena Gupta starrer feel-good film, Mast Mein Rehne Ka is releasing on Prime Video on December 8th

The latest episode of Koffee With Karan S8 features Vicky Kaushal and Kiara Advani. It is now streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar 

Koffee With Karan S8

Image: Kiara Advani's Instagram 

