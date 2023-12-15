Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

December 15, 2023

What to watch this weekend?

Lokesh Kanagaraj's first production venture, Fight Club is releasing in cinemas on December 15th 

 Fight Club

Image: Imdb

Mohit Raina's The Freelancer returns with its second season on Disney Plus Hotstar this weekend 

Image: Imdb

The Freelancer S2

Prime Video's new series Vyooham is streaming now. Directed by Sashikanth Shri Vaishnav, the crime thriller features Sai Sushanth Reddy in the lead role of a cop 

 Vyooham 

Image: Imdb

It is a docuseries exploring the life of Veerappan, now streaming on ZEE5

Koose Muniswamy Veerappan 

Image: Imdb

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki is releasing in cinemas on December 21st 

 Dunki

Image: Imdb

The English language action-comedy movie starring Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Monaghan is set to stream on Apple TV from December 15th

The Family Plan 

Image: Imdb

Prime Video’s new docuseries First Act is streaming now on the platform

First Act

Image: Imdb

Barbie is available to rent now on JioCinema and Prime Video. It will be available for all the subscribers of the streaming giants from December 21st 

Barbie 

Image: Imdb

 Falimy 

Image: Imdb

Malayalam film Falimy is debuting on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 15th following its successful theatrical run 

The New episode of the popular chat show features Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. Streaming now on Disney Plus Hotstar 

Koffee With Karan S8

Image: Imdb

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here