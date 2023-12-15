Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
December 15, 2023
What to watch this weekend?
Lokesh Kanagaraj's first production venture, Fight Club is releasing in cinemas on December 15th
Fight Club
Image: Imdb
Mohit Raina's The Freelancer returns with its second season on Disney Plus Hotstar this weekend
Image: Imdb
The Freelancer S2
Prime Video's new series Vyooham is streaming now. Directed by Sashikanth Shri Vaishnav, the crime thriller features Sai Sushanth Reddy in the lead role of a cop
Vyooham
Image: Imdb
It is a docuseries exploring the life of Veerappan, now streaming on ZEE5
Koose Muniswamy Veerappan
Image: Imdb
Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki is releasing in cinemas on December 21st
Dunki
Image: Imdb
The English language action-comedy movie starring Mark Wahlberg and Michelle Monaghan is set to stream on Apple TV from December 15th
The Family Plan
Image: Imdb
Prime Video’s new docuseries First Act is streaming now on the platform
First Act
Image: Imdb
Barbie is available to rent now on JioCinema and Prime Video. It will be available for all the subscribers of the streaming giants from December 21st
Barbie
Image: Imdb
Falimy
Image: Imdb
Malayalam film Falimy is debuting on Disney Plus Hotstar on December 15th following its successful theatrical run
The New episode of the popular chat show features Arjun Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur. Streaming now on Disney Plus Hotstar
Koffee With Karan S8
Image: Imdb
