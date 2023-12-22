Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
December 22, 2023
What to watch this weekend?
Shah Rukh Khan's third release of the year, Dunki promises a solid family entertainment with Rajkumar Hirani's direction. Watch now in theaters
Dunki
Prabhas is back with a high octane action-drama movie, Salaar made under the direction of Prashant Neel. It is available in cinemas now
Salaar
Hollywood superhero film, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is now running in cinemas
Aquaman 2
After its theatrical run, Kannada film Toby starring Raj B. Shetty is coming on Sony Liv on December 22
Toby
The New age romantic drama starring Ananya Pandey, Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi is coming directly on Netflix from December 26
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan
After a long wait, Barbie is available to stream on Prime Video and JioCinema for the subscribers
Barbie
Prime Video's school romantic drama series, Flames returned with its fourth season. Streaming now
Flames S4
Bradley Cooper's directorial, Maestro - a biographical drama on the lives of American composer Leonardo Bernstein and his wife Felicia is released on Netflix. Watch now
Maestro
Rebel Moon
Zack Snyder's much awaited directorial film, Rebel Moon is coming on Netflix on December 21
After its theatrical run, the crime-thriller is debuting on Netflix on December 22
Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video
