Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

December 22, 2023

What to watch this weekend? 

Shah Rukh Khan's third release of the year, Dunki promises a solid family entertainment with Rajkumar Hirani's direction. Watch now in theaters 

Dunki 

Image source- IMDb

Prabhas is back with a high octane action-drama movie, Salaar made under the direction of Prashant Neel. It is available in cinemas now

Image source- IMDb

Salaar 

Hollywood superhero film, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is now running in cinemas

Aquaman 2 

Image source- IMDb

After its theatrical run, Kannada film Toby starring Raj B. Shetty is coming on Sony Liv on December 22

Toby 

Image source- IMDb

The New age romantic drama starring Ananya Pandey, Adarsh Gourav and Siddhant Chaturvedi is coming directly on Netflix from December 26 

 Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Image source- IMDb

After a long wait, Barbie is available to stream on Prime Video and JioCinema for the subscribers 

Barbie 

Image source- IMDb

Prime Video's school romantic drama series, Flames returned with its fourth season. Streaming now

Flames S4 

Image source- IMDb

Bradley Cooper's directorial, Maestro - a biographical drama on the lives of American composer Leonardo Bernstein and his wife Felicia is released on Netflix. Watch now

Maestro 

Image source- IMDb

Rebel Moon 

Image source- IMDb

Zack Snyder's much awaited directorial film, Rebel Moon is coming on Netflix on December 21 

After its theatrical run, the crime-thriller is debuting on Netflix on December 22

Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video 

Image source- IMDb

