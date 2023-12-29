Heading 3

What to watch this weekend? 

Starring Meera Chopra and Abhay Verma, Safed is a social drama about the love story between an eunuch and a widow. Streaming on ZEE5 

 Safed

Berlin, the famous character of Money Heist, gets a spin-off. The Spanish series is streaming on Netflix in multiple languages on December 29

Berlin

Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon's debut film, Dono, is releasing on ZEE5 on December 29

Dono

After winning much critical acclaim and box office revenues, 12th Fail is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from December 29

12th Fail

Starring Shefali Shah, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Swanand Kirkire, Three Of Us is all set to stream on Netflix from December 29

Three Of Us 

Nayanthara starrer Tamil film Annapoorani is gearing up for its digital release on December 29 on Netflix

 Annapoorani 

The Telugu mystery thriller starring Payal Rajput in the lead is all set to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from December 29

 Mangalavaaram 

The Gen-Z modern romantic drama starring Ananya Pandey, Siddhanth Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav is streaming on Netflix 

Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Shastry Viruddh Shastry

Starring Paresh Rawal, Shiv Pandit, and Neena Kulkarni, the critically acclaimed movie is gearing up for its release on Netflix on December 29

The New episode of Koffee With Karan S8 features Saif Ali Khan and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore. Streaming now on Disney Plus Hotstar 

 Koffee With Karan S8

