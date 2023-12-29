Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
December 29, 2023
What to watch this weekend?
Starring Meera Chopra and Abhay Verma, Safed is a social drama about the love story between an eunuch and a widow. Streaming on ZEE5
Safed
Berlin, the famous character of Money Heist, gets a spin-off. The Spanish series is streaming on Netflix in multiple languages on December 29
Berlin
Rajveer Deol and Paloma Dhillon's debut film, Dono, is releasing on ZEE5 on December 29
Dono
After winning much critical acclaim and box office revenues, 12th Fail is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from December 29
12th Fail
Starring Shefali Shah, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Swanand Kirkire, Three Of Us is all set to stream on Netflix from December 29
Three Of Us
Nayanthara starrer Tamil film Annapoorani is gearing up for its digital release on December 29 on Netflix
Annapoorani
The Telugu mystery thriller starring Payal Rajput in the lead is all set to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from December 29
Mangalavaaram
The Gen-Z modern romantic drama starring Ananya Pandey, Siddhanth Chaturvedi, and Adarsh Gourav is streaming on Netflix
Kho Gaye Hum Kahan
Shastry Viruddh Shastry
Starring Paresh Rawal, Shiv Pandit, and Neena Kulkarni, the critically acclaimed movie is gearing up for its release on Netflix on December 29
The New episode of Koffee With Karan S8 features Saif Ali Khan and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore. Streaming now on Disney Plus Hotstar
Koffee With Karan S8
