Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
January 05, 2024
What to watch this weekend?
Hi Nanna starring Nani and Mrunal Thakur is now streaming on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi audios
Hi Nanna
Image: IMDb
Malayalam film Kaathal: The Core is now available on Amazon Prime on rent for overseas audience
Image: IMDb
Kaathal The Core
After its theatrical run, Sathish’s Conjuring Kannappan will be streaming from Jan 5 on Netflix
Conjuring Kannappan
Image: IMDb
It is an American black action-comedy TV Show revolving around a Gangster reuniting with his mother and younger brother. Streaming now on Netflix
The Brothers Sun
Image: IMDb
The third season of TVF's much loved show, Cubicles is coming on Sony Liv on
Cubicles S3
Image: IMDb
The much-awaited documentary of Pop Singer Beyonce titled ‘Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce’ is releasing in theaters this weekend
Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce
Image: IMDb
It is an American movie centered around a trio of friends on a journey of self discovery while grieving the loss of one of the lead’s husband. Streaming now on Netflix
Good Grief
Image: IMDb
Starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, the movie follows a young couple whose attraction fades away despite a great first date. Coming in theaters this weekend
Anyone But You
Image: IMDb
Dream Scenario
Image: IMDb
It is a horror-comedy drama featuring Nicolas Cage in the lead role. The movie is releasing in cinemas this weekend
It is a psychological thriller directed by Garth Davis. It will be available on Prime Video from January 5
Foe
Image: IMDb
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.