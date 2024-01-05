Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

January 05, 2024

What to watch this weekend? 

Hi Nanna starring Nani and Mrunal Thakur is now streaming on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi audios 

 Hi Nanna 

Image: IMDb

Malayalam film Kaathal: The Core is now available on Amazon Prime on rent for overseas audience

Image: IMDb

Kaathal The Core 

After its theatrical run, Sathish’s Conjuring Kannappan will be streaming from Jan 5 on Netflix

Conjuring Kannappan 

Image: IMDb

It is an American black action-comedy TV Show revolving around a Gangster reuniting with his mother and younger brother. Streaming now on Netflix 

The Brothers Sun

Image: IMDb

The third season of TVF's much loved show, Cubicles is coming on Sony Liv on 

Cubicles S3

Image: IMDb

The much-awaited documentary of Pop Singer Beyonce titled ‘Renaissance: A Film By Beyonce’ is releasing in theaters this weekend

Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce

Image: IMDb

It is an American movie centered around a trio of friends on a journey of self discovery while grieving the loss of one of the lead’s husband. Streaming now on Netflix

Good Grief

Image: IMDb

Starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell, the movie follows a young couple whose attraction fades away despite a great first date. Coming in theaters this weekend 

Anyone But You

Image: IMDb

Dream Scenario 

Image: IMDb

It is a horror-comedy drama featuring Nicolas Cage in the lead role. The movie is releasing in cinemas this weekend 

It is a psychological thriller directed by Garth Davis. It will be available on Prime Video from January 5

Foe 

Image: IMDb

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here