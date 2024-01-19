Heading 3

January 19, 2024

What to watch this Weekend? 

Rohit Shetty expands his cop universe to OTT with Indian Police Force starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi landed on Prime Video this weekend

Indian Police Force

Images: IMDb

The biographical drama of Former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Main ATAL Hoon is released in cinemas this Friday

Main Atal Hoon

Hollywood Horror-thriller, Night Swim is releasing in cinemas this Friday 

Night Swim

After its successful run at the theaters, Prashant Neel’s Salaar premieres on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam audios 

Salaar

Mohanlal’s last theatrical release, Neru is coming to Disney Plus Hotstar on Jan 23 

Neru

Khushali Kumar and Milind Soman starrer Starfish lands on Netflix as the post-theatrical release this Friday 

Starfish

Vardhan Puri starrer Dashmi is released in cinemas this Friday alongside Pankaj Tripathi’s Main Atal Hoon and Hollywood film Night Swim 

Dashmi

Night Country, the fourth season of the popular crime-drama True Detective had its premiere episode on HBO Max and JioCinema this weekend 

True Detective: Night Country

After its theatrical run, Blue Beetle- the DC superhero film is getting its OTT release on JioCinema this weekend 

Blue Beetle

Extraordinary Man

Telugu mass-action drama, Extraordinary Man starring Niithin and Sreeleela debuted on Disney Plus Hotstar today 

