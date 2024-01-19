Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
January 19, 2024
What to watch this Weekend?
Rohit Shetty expands his cop universe to OTT with Indian Police Force starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi landed on Prime Video this weekend
Indian Police Force
Images: IMDb
The biographical drama of Former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Main ATAL Hoon is released in cinemas this Friday
Images: IMDb
Main Atal Hoon
Hollywood Horror-thriller, Night Swim is releasing in cinemas this Friday
Images: IMDb
Night Swim
After its successful run at the theaters, Prashant Neel’s Salaar premieres on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam audios
Salaar
Images: IMDb
Mohanlal’s last theatrical release, Neru is coming to Disney Plus Hotstar on Jan 23
Neru
Images: IMDb
Khushali Kumar and Milind Soman starrer Starfish lands on Netflix as the post-theatrical release this Friday
Starfish
Images: IMDb
Vardhan Puri starrer Dashmi is released in cinemas this Friday alongside Pankaj Tripathi’s Main Atal Hoon and Hollywood film Night Swim
Dashmi
Images: IMDb
Night Country, the fourth season of the popular crime-drama True Detective had its premiere episode on HBO Max and JioCinema this weekend
True Detective: Night Country
Images: IMDb
After its theatrical run, Blue Beetle- the DC superhero film is getting its OTT release on JioCinema this weekend
Blue Beetle
Images: IMDb
Extraordinary Man
Images: IMDb
Telugu mass-action drama, Extraordinary Man starring Niithin and Sreeleela debuted on Disney Plus Hotstar today
