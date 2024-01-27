Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
January 27, 2024
What to watch this weekend?
Hrithik Roshan's aerial action drama set against the backdrop of the Indian Air Force is released in cinemas this weekend
Fighter
Mohanlal's big-budget fantasy drama is released in cinemas in multiple languages, including Hindi, this weekend
Malaikottai Vaaliban
After its blockbuster theatrical run, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is now streaming on Netflix
Animal
Vicky Kaushal’s much-loved movie, Sam Bahadur is streaming on ZEE5
Sam Bahadur
Mohanlal's last hit movie, Neru, is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. It is a courtroom drama
Neru
Lokesh Kanagaraj's first production venture, Fight Club is coming on Disney Plus Hotstar on Jan 27
Fight Club
Raveena Tandon is returning with her new webshow titled Karmma Calling. It is streaming now on Disney Plus Hotstar
Karmma Calling
The new Season of the successful reality show Shark Tank India has now started streaming on Sony Liv India
Shark Tank India
Dhanush’s Captain Miller is all set to release in Telugu this weekend
Captain Miller
Salaar
Prashanth Neel's Salaar is streaming now on Netflix in multiple languages
