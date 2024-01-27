Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

January 27, 2024

What to watch this weekend?

Hrithik Roshan's aerial action drama set against the backdrop of the Indian Air Force is released in cinemas this weekend 

Fighter

Images: IMDb

Mohanlal's big-budget fantasy drama is released in cinemas in multiple languages, including Hindi, this weekend 

Images: IMDb

Malaikottai Vaaliban

After its blockbuster theatrical run, Ranbir Kapoor's Animal is now streaming on Netflix 

 Images: IMDb

Animal

Vicky Kaushal’s much-loved movie, Sam Bahadur is streaming on ZEE5 

Sam Bahadur

 Images: IMDb

Mohanlal's last hit movie, Neru, is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. It is a courtroom drama 

Neru

 Images: IMDb

Lokesh Kanagaraj's first production venture, Fight Club is coming on Disney Plus Hotstar on Jan 27 

Fight Club

Images: IMDb

Raveena Tandon is returning with her new webshow titled Karmma Calling. It is streaming now on Disney Plus Hotstar 

 Karmma Calling

 Images: IMDb

The new Season of the successful reality show Shark Tank India has now started streaming on Sony Liv India 

Shark Tank India

 Images: IMDb

Dhanush’s Captain Miller is all set to release in Telugu this weekend 

Captain Miller

 Images: IMDb

Salaar 

 Images: IMDb

Prashanth Neel's Salaar is streaming now on Netflix in multiple languages

