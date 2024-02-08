Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
February 08, 2024
What to watch this weekend?
Ravi Teja's action drama Eagle is all set to release in multiple languages on February 9
Eagle
Image source- IMDB
Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth starrer Tamil sports action-drama is releasing on February 9 in cinemas. Rajinikanth is in a cameo role
Image source- IMDB
Lal Salaam
Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer robotic romantic comedy is coming to cinemas this weekend. It has the chance to become a surprise hit
Image source- IMDB
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya
Mammooty is gearing up for the sequel of political drama Yatra this weekend. The movie is based on former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy
Yatra 2
Image source- IMDB
After its theatrical run, Dhanush’s Captain Miller is coming to Prime Video on February 9
Captain Miller
Image source- IMDB
Bhumi Pednekar starrer hard-hitting crime drama, Bhakshak is all set to stream on Netflix on February 9
Bhakshak
Image source- IMDB
Sushmita Sen's Aarya is returning for the concluding episodes of Season 3. Directed by Ram Madhvani, it will be streaming on Hotstar from February 9
Aarya Season 3 Part 2
Image source- IMDB
Guntur Kaaram
Image source- IMDB
Mahesh Babu's recently released Family action drama is coming to OTT this weekend. It will stream on Netflix from February 9
The second installment of the comedy-drama Khichdi is coming to ZEE5 this weekend
Khichdi 2
Image source- IMDB
Anweshippin Kandethum
Image source- IMDB
Tovino Thomas’ cop investigative drama, Anweshippin Kandethum, is releasing in cinemas on February 9 in a clash with Yatra 2
