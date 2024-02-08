Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

February 08, 2024

What to watch this weekend? 

Ravi Teja's action drama Eagle is all set to release in multiple languages on February 9

Eagle

Image source- IMDB

Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth starrer Tamil sports action-drama is releasing on February 9 in cinemas. Rajinikanth is in a cameo role 

Image source- IMDB

Lal Salaam 

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon starrer robotic romantic comedy is coming to cinemas this weekend. It has the chance to become a surprise hit

Image source- IMDB

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya 

Mammooty is gearing up for the sequel of political drama Yatra this weekend. The movie is based on former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy

Yatra 2 

Image source- IMDB

After its theatrical run, Dhanush’s Captain Miller is coming to Prime Video on February 9 

Captain Miller

Image source- IMDB

Bhumi Pednekar starrer hard-hitting crime drama, Bhakshak is all set to stream on Netflix on February 9 

Bhakshak

Image source- IMDB

Sushmita Sen's Aarya is returning for the concluding episodes of Season 3. Directed by Ram Madhvani, it will be streaming on Hotstar from February 9 

Aarya Season 3 Part 2 

Image source- IMDB

Guntur Kaaram 

Image source- IMDB

Mahesh Babu's recently released Family action drama is coming to OTT this weekend. It will stream on Netflix from February 9 

The second installment of the comedy-drama Khichdi is coming to ZEE5 this weekend 

Khichdi 2 

Image source- IMDB

Anweshippin Kandethum

Image source- IMDB

Tovino Thomas’ cop investigative drama, Anweshippin Kandethum, is releasing in cinemas on February 9 in a clash with Yatra 2 

