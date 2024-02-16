Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
FEBRUARY 16, 2024
What to watch this weekend?
Shah Rukh Khan's last theatrical release, Dunki is now streaming on Netflix
Dunki
Image: IMDb
The Hindi dubbed version of Salaar is now streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar
Image: IMDb
Salaar
Nagarjuna's last release, Naa Saami Ranga is coming to Disney Plus Hotstar on Feb 17 in the Telugu language
Image: IMDb
Naa Saami Ranga
Malayalam movie, Bramayugam is the biggest attraction this weekend. The Mammootty starrer horror flick has been released in cinemas now
Bramayugam
Image: IMDb
It is a new web series starring Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget in the lead. Streaming now on Sony Liv
Raisinghani VS Raisinghani
Image: IMDb
After its blockbuster theatrical run, The Kerala Story is now streaming on Zee5
The Kerala Story
Image: IMDb
Tamil film Siren is releasing this weekend in cinemas. The mystery thriller stars Jayam Ravi, Keerthy Suresh and Anupama Parameswaran
Siren
Image: IMDb
Karan Johar's digital production wing, Dharmatics, brings an anthology of real-life love stories with the title, Love Storiyaan. Streaming on Prime Video
Love Storiyaan
Image: IMDb
Singer Guru Randhawa is marking his acting debut this weekend with Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay. It stars Sai Manjrekar as the female lead
Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay
Image: IMDb
Madame Web
Image: IMDb
Dakota Johnson starrer Marvel superhero movie, Madame Web has released in cinemas this weekend
