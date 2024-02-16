Heading 3

FEBRUARY 16, 2024

What to watch this weekend? 

Shah Rukh Khan's last theatrical release, Dunki is now streaming on Netflix 

Dunki

Image: IMDb

The Hindi dubbed version of Salaar is now streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar 

Image: IMDb

Salaar

Nagarjuna's last release, Naa Saami Ranga is coming to Disney Plus Hotstar on Feb 17 in the Telugu language 

Image: IMDb

Naa Saami Ranga

Malayalam movie, Bramayugam is the biggest attraction this weekend. The Mammootty starrer horror flick has been released in cinemas now 

Bramayugam

Image: IMDb

It is a new web series starring Karan Wahi and Jennifer Winget in the lead. Streaming now on Sony Liv 

Raisinghani VS Raisinghani

Image: IMDb

After its blockbuster theatrical run, The Kerala Story is now streaming on Zee5 

The Kerala Story

Image: IMDb

Tamil film Siren is releasing this weekend in cinemas. The mystery thriller stars Jayam Ravi, Keerthy Suresh and Anupama Parameswaran 

Siren

Image: IMDb

Karan Johar's digital production wing, Dharmatics, brings an anthology of real-life love stories with the title, Love Storiyaan. Streaming on Prime Video 

Love Storiyaan

Image: IMDb

Singer Guru Randhawa is marking his acting debut this weekend with Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay. It stars Sai Manjrekar as the female lead 

Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay

Image: IMDb

Madame Web

Image: IMDb

Dakota Johnson starrer Marvel superhero movie, Madame Web has released in cinemas this weekend 

