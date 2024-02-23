Heading 3
FEBRUARY 23, 2024
What to watch this Weekend?
It is a new web show directed by Richie Mehta starring an ensemble cast of Nimisha Ranjan, Roshan Matthew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya. Streaming on Prime Video from Feb 23
Poacher
Yami Gautam and Priya Mani starrer Article 370 is releasing in cinemas on Feb 23
Article 370
It is a new Hindi action movie starring Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal and Nora Fatehi. Releasing in cinemas on Feb 23
Crakk -Jeetega… Toh Jeeyegaa
After its theatrical run, Mohanlal's Malaikottai Vaaliban is coming on OTT. The period drama is releasing on Disney Plus Hotstar on Feb 23
Malaikottai Vaaliban
A documentary on Indrani Mukherjea case is coming on Netflix this week
The Indrani Mukherjea Story - Buried Truth
Avatar: The Last Airbender is a new Netflix Original webshow. Streaming from Feb 23
Avatar: The Last Airbender
Varun Grover is marking his directorial debut with, All India Rank. The movie is coming in cinemas on Feb 23
All India Rank
It is a Malayalam language survival thriller inspired from real life events. It is running in cinemas now
Manjummel Boys
It is a Kannada language movie releasing in cinemas this weekend. The movie is directed by Devraj Poojary
Matsyagandha
Once Upon A Time In Kochi
It is a Malayalam language comedy drama directed by Nadirshah. It is releasing in cinemas this weekend
