Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

FEBRUARY 23, 2024

What to watch this Weekend? 

It is a new web show directed by Richie Mehta starring an ensemble cast of Nimisha Ranjan, Roshan Matthew, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya. Streaming on Prime Video from Feb 23 

Poacher

Yami Gautam and Priya Mani starrer Article 370 is releasing in cinemas on Feb 23 

Article 370

It is a new Hindi action movie starring Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal and Nora Fatehi. Releasing in cinemas on Feb 23 

Crakk -Jeetega… Toh Jeeyegaa

After its theatrical run, Mohanlal's Malaikottai Vaaliban is coming on OTT. The period drama is releasing on Disney Plus Hotstar on Feb 23

Malaikottai Vaaliban 

A documentary on Indrani Mukherjea case is coming on Netflix this week 

The Indrani Mukherjea Story - Buried Truth 

Avatar: The Last Airbender is a new Netflix Original webshow. Streaming from Feb 23 

 Avatar: The Last Airbender 

Varun Grover is marking his directorial debut with, All India Rank. The movie is coming in cinemas on Feb 23 

All India Rank 

It is a Malayalam language survival thriller inspired from real life events. It is running in cinemas now 

Manjummel Boys 

It is a Kannada language movie releasing in cinemas this weekend. The movie is directed by Devraj Poojary 

Matsyagandha

Once Upon A Time In Kochi 

It is a Malayalam language comedy drama directed by Nadirshah. It is releasing in cinemas this weekend

