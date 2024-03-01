What to watch this weekend? 

Ravi Kishan starrer courtroom drama series Mamla Legal Hai is streaming now on Netflix
Maamla Legal Hai
Bejoy Nambiar's directorial Dange stars Harshvardhan Rane and Ehan Bhatt in lead. The movie is releasing in cinemas on March 1st
Dange
Aamir Khan’s home production venture, Laapataa Ladies, marks the return of Kiran Rao as the director. It is releasing in cinemas on March 1st
Laapataa Ladies
The much-awaited Hollywood movie Dune 2 is releasing in cinemas on March 1st
Dune 2
Sunil Grover is returning with the second installment of his series, Sunflower, on ZEE5 this weekend
Sunflower 2
It is an American historical drama limited series created by Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks, based on the 1975 novel of the same name by James Clavell. The first episode is streaming now on Disney Plus Hotstar
Shōgun
Varun Tej and Manushi Chillar starrer Operation Valentine is releasing in cinemas on March 1st
Operation Valentine
The last movie of Satish Kaushik, Kaagaz 2, starring Anupam Kher and Darshan Kumar in the lead, is releasing in theaters this weekend
Kaagaz 2
Napoleon
Joaquin Phoenix starrer Napoleon - a biographical drama on the life of Napoleon Bonaparte is coming to Apple TV this weekend
Critically acclaimed Hollywood Movie Poor Things is coming to Prime Video this weekend