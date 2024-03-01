Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit 

entertainment

March 01, 2024

What to watch this weekend? 

Ravi Kishan starrer courtroom drama series Mamla Legal Hai is streaming now on Netflix 

 Maamla Legal Hai 

Image Source: IMDB

Bejoy Nambiar's directorial Dange stars Harshvardhan Rane and Ehan Bhatt in lead. The movie is releasing in cinemas on March 1st 

Dange 

Image Source: IMDB

Aamir Khan’s home production venture, Laapataa Ladies, marks the return of Kiran Rao as the director. It is releasing in cinemas on March 1st 

 Laapataa Ladies 

Image Source: IMDB

The much-awaited Hollywood movie Dune 2 is releasing in cinemas on March 1st 

 Dune 2

Image Source: IMDB

Sunil Grover is returning with the second installment of his series, Sunflower, on ZEE5 this weekend 

Image Source: Sunil Grover’s Instagram

 Sunflower 2 

It is an American historical drama limited series created by Rachel Kondo and Justin Marks, based on the 1975 novel of the same name by James Clavell. The first episode is streaming now on Disney Plus Hotstar

Shōgun 

Image Source: IMDB

Varun Tej and Manushi Chillar starrer Operation Valentine is releasing in cinemas on March 1st 

Operation Valentine

Image Source: IMDB

The last movie of Satish Kaushik, Kaagaz 2, starring Anupam Kher and Darshan Kumar in the lead, is releasing in theaters this weekend 

 Kaagaz 2 

Image Source: IMDB

Napoleon

Image Source: IMDB

Joaquin Phoenix starrer Napoleon - a biographical drama on the life of Napoleon Bonaparte is coming to Apple TV this weekend 

Critically acclaimed Hollywood Movie Poor Things is coming to Prime Video this weekend

 Poor Things

Image Source: IMDB

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here