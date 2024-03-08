What to watch this weekend? 

Ajay Devgn is all set to entertain audiences with his upcoming supernatural thriller, Shaitaan, which promises to be a gripping cinematic experience. The movie, also featuring R Madhavan and Jyothika, will hit theaters on March 8
Shaitaan
image source- IMDb
Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah, and Mouni Roy come together in a highly anticipated Dharmatic web series titled Showtime, which delves into the glamorous and intriguing world of Bollywood. The series is now available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar
Video: Emraan Hashmi’s Instagram
Showtime
Huma Qureshi reprises her role as the formidable Rani Bharati in the third season of the critically acclaimed series Maharani. Viewers can now stream the latest instalment on Sony Liv
Video: Huma Qureshi’s Instagram
Maharani S3
Following its impressive theatrical run, the Telugu blockbuster Hanu Man is set to make its digital debut on Netflix this weekend, giving audiences another chance to enjoy this thrilling cinematic experience
HanuMan
image source- IMDb
Randeep Hooda and Ileana D'Cruz's much-awaited film, Tera Kya Hoga Lovely, is all set to charm audiences in cinemas starting from March 8th
Tera Kya Hoga Lovely
image source- IMDb
Acclaimed filmmaker Sriram Raghavan's latest directorial venture, Merry Christmas, is gearing up for its OTT release this weekend. The film will be available for streaming on Netflix from March 8 onwards
Merry Christmas
image source- IMDb
Gopichand's highly anticipated action drama, Bhimaa, is set to enthrall audiences in cinemas this weekend, promising an adrenaline-fueled cinematic experience
Bhimaa
image source- IMDb
Tovino Thomas's recent theatrical success, Anweshippin Kandethum, is making its way to Netflix on March 8, giving viewers the opportunity to enjoy this engaging film from the comfort of their homes
Anweshippin Kandethum
image source- IMDb
Millie Bobby Brown takes the lead in the eagerly awaited web series, Damsel, which is set to premiere on Netflix this weekend, promising a captivating viewing experience
Damsel
image source- IMDb
To Kill A Tiger
image source- IMDb
Having earned a nomination at the 96th Academy Awards, the acclaimed documentary To Kill A Tiger is set to make its digital debut on Netflix this weekend