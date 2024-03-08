Heading 3

 Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

March 08, 2024

What to watch this weekend? 

Ajay Devgn is all set to entertain audiences with his upcoming supernatural thriller, Shaitaan, which promises to be a gripping cinematic experience. The movie, also featuring R Madhavan and Jyothika, will hit theaters on March 8

Shaitaan

 image source- IMDb

Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah, and Mouni Roy come together in a highly anticipated Dharmatic web series titled Showtime, which delves into the glamorous and intriguing world of Bollywood. The series is now available for streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar

Video: Emraan Hashmi’s Instagram 

Showtime

Huma Qureshi reprises her role as the formidable Rani Bharati in the third season of the critically acclaimed series Maharani. Viewers can now stream the latest instalment on Sony Liv

Video: Huma Qureshi’s Instagram 

Maharani S3

Following its impressive theatrical run, the Telugu blockbuster Hanu Man is set to make its digital debut on Netflix this weekend, giving audiences another chance to enjoy this thrilling cinematic experience

 HanuMan

 image source- IMDb

Randeep Hooda and Ileana D'Cruz's much-awaited film, Tera Kya Hoga Lovely, is all set to charm audiences in cinemas starting from March 8th

Tera Kya Hoga Lovely

 image source- IMDb

Acclaimed filmmaker Sriram Raghavan's latest directorial venture, Merry Christmas, is gearing up for its OTT release this weekend. The film will be available for streaming on Netflix from March 8 onwards

 Merry Christmas

 image source- IMDb

Gopichand's highly anticipated action drama, Bhimaa, is set to enthrall audiences in cinemas this weekend, promising an adrenaline-fueled cinematic experience

Bhimaa

 image source- IMDb

Tovino Thomas's recent theatrical success, Anweshippin Kandethum, is making its way to Netflix on March 8, giving viewers the opportunity to enjoy this engaging film from the comfort of their homes

Anweshippin Kandethum

 image source- IMDb

Millie Bobby Brown takes the lead in the eagerly awaited web series, Damsel, which is set to premiere on Netflix this weekend, promising a captivating viewing experience

Damsel

 image source- IMDb

To Kill A Tiger

 image source- IMDb

Having earned a nomination at the 96th Academy Awards, the acclaimed documentary To Kill A Tiger is set to make its digital debut on Netflix this weekend 

