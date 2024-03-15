Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
March 15, 2024
What to watch this weekend?
Mammootty’s last theatrical release, Bramayugam is coming to Sony Liv from March 15th
Bramayugam
Image: IMDb
Prasanth Varma’s mythological superhero movie, HanuMan is finally coming to JioCinema this weekend
Image: IMDb
HanuMan
Sidharth Malhotra’s action movie Yodha with Dharma Productions is hitting the theaters this friday
Image: IMDb
Yodha
Sara Ali Khan’s new movie with Vijay Varma is releasing on Netflix this weekend. The mystery thriller is directed by Homi Adajania
Murder Mubarak
Image: IMDb
Nitya Mehra’s new webshow, Big Girls Don’t Cry revolves around teen girls. The show is set to stream on Prime Video this weekend
Big Girls Don’t Cry
Image: IMDb
Pankaj Tripathi starrer Main ATAL Hoon is a biographical drama of the Former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vaajpayee. It is all set to stream on ZEE5 this weekend
Main ATAL Hoon
Image: IMDb
After its theatrical release, Tamil movie Aattam has marked its digital debut on Prime Video this weekend
Aattam
Image: IMDb
Adah Sharma starrer Bastar: The Naxal Story is releasing in cinemas this weekend. It is directed by The Kerala Story fame Sudipto Sen
Bastar: The Naxal Story
Image: IMDb
Hollywood movie Arthur The King is hitting the big screens this weekend
Arthur The King
Image: IMDb
Kung Fu Panda 4
Image: IMDb
The fourth installment of live action-adventure movie, Kung Fu Panda is releasing in cinemas this weekend
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.