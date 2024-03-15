Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

March 15, 2024

What to watch this weekend? 

Mammootty’s last theatrical release, Bramayugam is coming to Sony Liv from March 15th

Bramayugam

Prasanth Varma’s mythological superhero movie, HanuMan is finally coming to JioCinema this weekend 

HanuMan

Sidharth Malhotra’s action movie Yodha with Dharma Productions is hitting the theaters this friday

Yodha

Sara Ali Khan’s new movie with Vijay Varma is releasing on Netflix this weekend. The mystery thriller is directed by Homi Adajania

Murder Mubarak

Nitya Mehra’s new webshow, Big Girls Don’t Cry revolves around teen girls. The show is set to stream on Prime Video this weekend 

Big Girls Don’t Cry

Pankaj Tripathi starrer Main ATAL Hoon is a biographical drama of the Former Prime Minister of India, Atal Bihari Vaajpayee. It is all set to stream on ZEE5 this weekend 

Main ATAL Hoon

After its theatrical release, Tamil movie Aattam has marked its digital debut on Prime Video this weekend 

Aattam

Adah Sharma starrer Bastar: The Naxal Story is releasing in cinemas this weekend. It is directed by The Kerala Story fame Sudipto Sen 

Bastar: The Naxal Story

Hollywood movie Arthur The King is hitting the big screens this weekend 

Arthur The King

Kung Fu Panda 4

The fourth installment of live action-adventure movie, Kung Fu Panda is releasing in cinemas this weekend

