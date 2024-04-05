Heading 3

What to watch this weekend? 


Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur starrer Telugu movie, The Family Star, is coming in cinemas on April 5

The Family Star

Image: IMDb

The third season of Yeh Meri Family is streaming now on Amazon MiniTV 

Image: IMDb

Yeh Meri Family S3

Apoorva Arora starrer new age comedy-drama is now streaming on Sony Liv 

Image: IMDb

Family Aaj Kal

After its theatrical run, Alizeh Agnihotri's debut film Farrey is premiering on Zee5 on April 5 

Farrey

Image: IMDb

Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions of HanuMan is set to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from April 5 

HanuMan

Image: IMDb

Malayalam survival drama Manjummel Boys is releasing in Telugu on April 6 

Manjummel Boys

Image: IMDb

Monika Panwar, Sikander Kher and Monali Thakur starrer Dukaan is releasing in theaters on April 5 

Dukaan

Image: IMDb

Shahid Kapoor's new robotic rom-com with Kriti Sanon is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiyaa

Image: IMDb

Tamil cult classic Anbe Sivam, starring Kamal Haasan and R Madhavan, is re-releasing in cinemas on April 5 

Anbe Sivam

Image: IMDb

The Great Indian Kapil Show

Image: IMDb

The new episode of the comedy reality show, The Great Indian Kapil Show is coming this Saturday at 8 PM. Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer are coming as the guests 

