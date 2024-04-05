Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
april 05, 2024
What to watch this weekend?
Vijay Deverakonda and Mrunal Thakur starrer Telugu movie, The Family Star, is coming in cinemas on April 5
The Family Star
Image: IMDb
The third season of Yeh Meri Family is streaming now on Amazon MiniTV
Image: IMDb
Yeh Meri Family S3
Apoorva Arora starrer new age comedy-drama is now streaming on Sony Liv
Image: IMDb
Family Aaj Kal
After its theatrical run, Alizeh Agnihotri's debut film Farrey is premiering on Zee5 on April 5
Farrey
Image: IMDb
Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam versions of HanuMan is set to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar from April 5
HanuMan
Image: IMDb
Malayalam survival drama Manjummel Boys is releasing in Telugu on April 6
Manjummel Boys
Image: IMDb
Monika Panwar, Sikander Kher and Monali Thakur starrer Dukaan is releasing in theaters on April 5
Dukaan
Image: IMDb
Shahid Kapoor's new robotic rom-com with Kriti Sanon is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video
Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiyaa
Image: IMDb
Tamil cult classic Anbe Sivam, starring Kamal Haasan and R Madhavan, is re-releasing in cinemas on April 5
Anbe Sivam
Image: IMDb
The Great Indian Kapil Show
Image: IMDb
The new episode of the comedy reality show, The Great Indian Kapil Show is coming this Saturday at 8 PM. Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer are coming as the guests
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.