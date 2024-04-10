Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
april 10, 2024
What to watch this weekend?
Ajay Devgn's Maidaan is coming on April 11 in cinemas. The sports drama is the biopic of former Indian football coach, Syed Abdul Rahim
Maidaan
Image: IMDb
Ali Abbas Zafar directed Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is a big release this weekend. The Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer is releasing on April 11 in cinemas
Image: IMDb
BMCM
Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra starrer Chamkila is the biopic of Popular Punjabi folk singer Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot. It is coming directed on Netflix on April 12
Image: IMDb
Chamkila
Fahadh Faasil starrer Aavesham is coming to cinemas on April 11. It is the next big Malayalam release after Aadujeevitham
Aavesham
Image: IMDb
Malayalam Superhit movie Premalu is finally coming to Disney Plus Hotstar this weekend. It will be available in all five prominent languages
Premalu
Image: IMDb
After its decent run at the Telugu box office, Gaami is coming on Zee5 on April 12
Gaami
Image: IMDb
Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer romantic comedy-drama is coming in cinemas this weekend
Varshangalkku Shesham
Image: IMDb
Unni Mukundan starrer Jai Ganesh is a Malayalam movie that is set to hit the screens on April 11
Jai Ganesh
Image: IMDb
It is a big Bengali release this weekend. Mirza stars Ankush Hazra in lead
Mirza
Image: IMDb
The Great Kapil Show
Image: IMDb
Netflix Originals The Great Kapil Show is welcoming Imtiaz Ali, Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh in their new episode, set to premiere this Saturday
