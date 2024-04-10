Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

april 10, 2024

What to watch this weekend? 


Ajay Devgn's Maidaan is coming on April 11 in cinemas. The sports drama is the biopic of former Indian football coach, Syed Abdul Rahim 

Maidaan

Ali Abbas Zafar directed Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is a big release this weekend. The Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff starrer is releasing on April 11 in cinemas 

BMCM

Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra starrer Chamkila is the biopic of Popular Punjabi folk singer Amar Singh Chamkila and his wife Amarjot. It is coming directed on Netflix on April 12 

Chamkila

Fahadh Faasil starrer Aavesham is coming to cinemas on April 11. It is the next big Malayalam release after Aadujeevitham 

Aavesham

Malayalam Superhit movie Premalu is finally coming to Disney Plus Hotstar this weekend. It will be available in all five prominent languages 

Premalu

After its decent run at the Telugu box office, Gaami is coming on Zee5 on April 12 

Gaami

Pranav Mohanlal and Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer romantic comedy-drama is coming in cinemas this weekend 

Varshangalkku Shesham

Unni Mukundan starrer Jai Ganesh is a Malayalam movie that is set to hit the screens on April 11 

Jai Ganesh

It is a big Bengali release this weekend. Mirza stars Ankush Hazra in lead 

Mirza

The Great Kapil Show

Netflix Originals The Great Kapil Show is welcoming Imtiaz Ali, Parineeti Chopra and Diljit Dosanjh in their new episode, set to premiere this Saturday 

