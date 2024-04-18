Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

Entertainment

april 18, 2024

What to watch this weekend? 


Manoj Bajpai and Prachi Desai starrer Silence 2 is streaming now on Zee5 

Silence 2

Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon: Part 2 is scheduled to stream on Netflix from April 19 

Rebel Moon: Part 2

Varun Grover's directorial debut film All India Rank is set to stream on Netflix from April 19

All India Rank

Hollywood biggie Dune 2 is now available on Prime Video to rent 

Dune 2

Dibakar Banerjee’s Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is hitting the big screens this Friday 

Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2

Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy starrer Do Aur Do Pyaar is releasing in cinemas this Friday 

Do Aur Do Pyaar

Starring Shreyas Talpade and Tanishaa Mukerji in the lead, Luv You Shankar is an upcoming animation film that is set to release in cinemas this weekend 

Luv You Shankar

Hollywood action thriller Civil War, directed by Alex Garland, is hitting the screens on April 19 

Civil War

The animated film Appu is releasing in cinemas this weekend 

Appu

The Great Indian Kapil Show 

The new episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show features Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal. You can stream it on Netflix this Saturday 

