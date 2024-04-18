Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
april 18, 2024
What to watch this weekend?
Manoj Bajpai and Prachi Desai starrer Silence 2 is streaming now on Zee5
Silence 2
Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon: Part 2 is scheduled to stream on Netflix from April 19
Rebel Moon: Part 2
Varun Grover's directorial debut film All India Rank is set to stream on Netflix from April 19
All India Rank
Hollywood biggie Dune 2 is now available on Prime Video to rent
Dune 2
Dibakar Banerjee’s Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is hitting the big screens this Friday
Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2
Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, Ileana D'Cruz, and Sendhil Ramamurthy starrer Do Aur Do Pyaar is releasing in cinemas this Friday
Do Aur Do Pyaar
Starring Shreyas Talpade and Tanishaa Mukerji in the lead, Luv You Shankar is an upcoming animation film that is set to release in cinemas this weekend
Luv You Shankar
Hollywood action thriller Civil War, directed by Alex Garland, is hitting the screens on April 19
Civil War
The animated film Appu is releasing in cinemas this weekend
Appu
The Great Indian Kapil Show
The new episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show features Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal. You can stream it on Netflix this Saturday
