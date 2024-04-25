Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
april 25, 2024
What to watch this weekend?
Ayush Sharma and Sushri Mishra starrer action drama, Ruslaan is releasing in cinemas on April 26 in cinemas
Ruslaan
Image Credits: IMDb
Tamil film Rathnam starring Vishal in the lead is finally coming to theaters this Friday
Image Credits: IMDb
Rathnam
Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal starrer Crakk is all set to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar this weekend
Image Credits: IMDb
Crakk: Jeetega… Toh Jiyegaa
After winning hearts during its theatrical release, the Telugu movie Tillu Square is coming on Netflix this Friday
Tillu Square
Image Credits: IMDb
Zakir Khan's popular comedy-drama, Chacha Vidhayak Hain Hamare is returning for its third season on Prime Video this weekend
Chacha Vidhayak Hain Hamare S3
Image Credits: IMDb
Jimmy Shergill starrer new series on the true events of Balakot airstrike is all set to premier on JioCinema this weekend
Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond
Image: Jimmy Shergill’s Instagram
The new Hindi rom-com series Dil Dosti Dilemma is set to stream on Prime Video today
Dil Dosti Dilemma
Image Credits: IMDb
Gopichand’s action drama Bhimaa is coming to OTT this weekend. The movie will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on April 25
Bhimaa
Image Credits: IMDb
The new Hindi movie Main Ladega starring Akash Pratap Singh is set to release in theaters this Friday
Main Ladega
Image Credits: IMDb
The Great Indian Kapil Show
Image Credits: IMDb
The new episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show will feature Aamir Khan as the guest. This is the first time that the actor will be seen on Kapil's show
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.