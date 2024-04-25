Heading 3

april 25, 2024

What to watch this weekend?


Ayush Sharma and Sushri Mishra starrer action drama, Ruslaan is releasing in cinemas on April 26 in cinemas 

Ruslaan

Image Credits: IMDb

Tamil film Rathnam starring Vishal in the lead is finally coming to theaters this Friday 

Image Credits: IMDb

Rathnam

Vidyut Jammwal and Arjun Rampal starrer Crakk is all set to stream on Disney Plus Hotstar this weekend 

Image Credits: IMDb

Crakk: Jeetega… Toh Jiyegaa

After winning hearts during its theatrical release, the Telugu movie Tillu Square is coming on Netflix this Friday 

Tillu Square

Image Credits: IMDb

Zakir Khan's popular comedy-drama, Chacha Vidhayak Hain Hamare is returning for its third season on Prime Video this weekend 

Chacha Vidhayak Hain Hamare S3 

Image Credits: IMDb

Jimmy Shergill starrer new series on the true events of Balakot airstrike is all set to premier on JioCinema this weekend 

Ranneeti: Balakot & Beyond

Image: Jimmy Shergill’s Instagram

The new Hindi rom-com series Dil Dosti Dilemma is set to stream on Prime Video today 

Dil Dosti Dilemma

Image Credits: IMDb

Gopichand’s action drama Bhimaa is coming to OTT this weekend. The movie will premiere on Disney Plus Hotstar on April 25 

Bhimaa

Image Credits: IMDb

The new Hindi movie Main Ladega starring Akash Pratap Singh is set to release in theaters this Friday 

Main Ladega

Image Credits: IMDb

The Great Indian Kapil Show

Image Credits: IMDb

The new episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show will feature Aamir Khan as the guest. This is the first time that the actor will be seen on Kapil's show

