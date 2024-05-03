Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
MAY 03, 2024
What to watch this weekend?
Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Akelli is ready for its OTT release this weekend. The survival drama is coming on JioCinema on May 3rd
Akelli
After its sensational box office run, Shaitaan is set to stream on Netflix from May 3rd
Shaitaan
Heeramandi
Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi is streaming now on Netflix
Hollywood movie Wonka is set for streaming on JioCinema this weekend
Wonka
After its dream run at the box office, Manjummel Boys is coming on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 5th
Manjummel Boys
Jaideep Ahlawat, Sonali Bendre and Shriya Pilgaonkar starrer The Broken News Season 2 is releasing on Zee5 this friday
The Broken News 2
Hollywood movie The Fall Guy starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt is running in cinemas this weekend
The Fall Guy
The Idea Of You
American Romantic Comedy The Idea Of You is set to stream on Prime Video this weekend
Laapataa Ladies
After winning critics’ love and appreciation, Laapataa Ladies is streaming on Netflix
The latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show features Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. It is dropping this Saturday at 8 PM on Netflix
The Great Indian Kapil Show
