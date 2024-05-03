Heading 3

MAY  03, 2024

What to watch this weekend? 

Nushrratt Bharuccha starrer Akelli is ready for its OTT release this weekend. The survival drama is coming on JioCinema on May 3rd 

Akelli 

 Image Credits: IMDb

After its sensational box office run, Shaitaan is set to stream on Netflix from May 3rd

Shaitaan

 Image Credits: IMDb

Heeramandi 

 Image Credits: IMDb

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi is streaming now on Netflix 

Hollywood movie Wonka is set for streaming on JioCinema this weekend 

 Wonka 



 Image Credits: IMDb

After its dream run at the box office, Manjummel Boys is coming on Disney Plus Hotstar on May 5th 

 Image Credits: IMDb

 Manjummel Boys 

Jaideep Ahlawat, Sonali Bendre and Shriya Pilgaonkar starrer The Broken News Season 2 is releasing on Zee5 this friday 

The Broken News 2 

 Image Credits: IMDb

Hollywood movie The Fall Guy starring Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt is running in cinemas this weekend 

 The Fall Guy 

 Image Credits: IMDb

The Idea Of You 

 Image Credits: IMDb

American Romantic Comedy The Idea Of You is set to stream on Prime Video this weekend 

Laapataa Ladies

 Image Credits: IMDb

After winning critics’ love and appreciation, Laapataa Ladies is streaming on Netflix 

The latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show features Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. It is dropping this Saturday at 8 PM on Netflix 

 The Great Indian Kapil Show 

 Image Credits: IMDb

